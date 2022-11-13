INWOOD, W.Va.
Come gather around, children, and I’ll tell you a tale about a man who lost his freedom, then his leg.
Mike was a friend of my friend’s mom; they grew up together somewhere on the eastern side of South Berkeley County, West Virginia. He’d come and go as he pleased; while he never had a pot to piss in, he always had a smile.
He would recount the friends and family who were dead, sitting in the living room of a trailer watching YouTube videos of drag races.
“Hey Paula, you remember Kenny Red?”
“No Mike, I don’t,” she said.
“He’s dead,” Mike would say.
And then he’d recite the next one and the one after that.
Now Mike had his problems — he liked his drink and he liked his drugs. While he always kept the dope man paid, he wasn’t too good at doing the same with his child support.
He was living in Hardy County, West Virginia, a sparsely populated part of the state when he had a dispute with his ol’ lady and found himself walking down the road.
The law came across Mike and picked him up — turns out, he had a bench warrant for 10 years on a felony child support case. It was a wonder he’d been on the lam that long — he was a Black man in a county that’s 93% white.
Mike found himself at the Eastern Regional Jail awaiting his case — the judge didn’t see fit to cut him loose on bond, considering he’d technically been on the run for a decade.
Inside the ERJ, Mike loaded up on the oodles and noodles, the honey buns and snack cakes. He ate and ate and ate.
Being diabetic, this was no good at all; taking his insulin every other day didn’t help a lick, either.
After a few months of sitting in the clink, he took a deal and went straight from the jail cell to a hospital bed.
The diabetes were too far gone — the docs had to saw his leg off.
After a week or so in bed, they released him — and that’s when One-Legged Mike learned his ol’ lady overdosed and died in a Walmart parking lot.
Mike ended up moving in with Paula — I’d sit down there after work and drink some beers and smoke with him. He’d tell more all sorts of craziness, about racing cars and going to jail.
“Young man,” Mike would say. He always called me young man.
“Young man, you don’t want to go there,” he said. “You need to stay out there the best you can. But if you do end up there, keep out of the fights and read your Bible.”
He’d tell me about the prostitutes he was chatting with on his cell phone — the women he dated in the past.
He couldn’t afford a wheelchair and Medicaid was dragging its feet, so he scooted about on a desk chair.
I sat in it once — it was quite comfy.
For months, Mike waited for his disability checks to start rolling in — there was a delay with that, too, so he was expecting a big one, but I guess he had a little bit of cash to tide him over.
His plan — he was going to go to Florida and find that prostitute he’d been talking to on the phone.
One day, I showed up at the trailer with a 12-pack to get the night started and Mike wasn’t there.
I asked Paula where he went.
It turns out, Mike thought Paula had swiped his check. They got into it and he said this:
“Three hundred dollars? $300? I can’t go to Florida and smoke crack on $300! I’m going to burn this (expletive) trailer to the ground.”
Then he picked up his crutches, called somebody up and went hobbling down the road.
A few years later, after I’d long left and gotten my act cleaned up, I heard Mike and Paula reconciled. He came to her oldest daughter’s wedding and was boogeying on the dance floor with an artificial leg.
A few months back, I got to chewing the fat in the newsroom and I recited the ballad of One-Legged Mike.
That night, as I sat on the can scrolling through my phone, I got the news.
Mike?
He’s dead.