INWOOD, W.VA.
I was 16 with a newly minted license and a 1997 Ford Taurus I affectionately called "The Green Machine" when I became the chauffeur for a Z-list actor named Conrad Brooks.
Conrad had a beer gut that hung over his sweat pants and he lived in a trailer on a stretch of U.S. 11 called Darkesville, which consisted of houses, a couple of churches and a bar or two.
Way, way, way back in the day, he was a bit-role actor for the legendary terrible director Ed Wood, known for cult-classic B-films like "Glen or Glenda" and "Plan 9 from Outer Space."
Students of Ed Wood's filmography might remember Mr. Brooks (born Conrad Biiedrzycki) in the roles of "policeman" or "banker."
The first time I met Conrad, it was while I was dressed as a dancing cupcake on the side of the road for Mary Golliday's bakery. He drove a 1990s-something Jaguar. He pulled up, rolled down his window, said, "Tell your boss, Mary, you just met Conrad Brooks!" before chirping tires onto Route 11.
For whatever reason, Brooks would show up at Mary's bakery and order breakfast. Since she had enough eggs to feed an army, she'd whip him up something.
He'd wear a Hawaiian shirt and as he ate his breakfast, his gut would expand and the buttons would pop open.
"Oh, that's a good girl, Mary," he'd say, as he chomped on his fried eggs.
Keep in mind, Mary was maybe 19, tops — the older I get, the creepier it is to think about this 70-something old man barging into this bakery and calling her a "good girl."
Mary decided to have a music/movie viewing at the bakery — a double feature of Conrad Brooks movies (by this point, he was a director/star/producer/screenplay writer/gaffer for direct to video content) and her boyfriend Josh's band playing music.
Wearing a thrift store suit, I decided to be the "door man" for tips — I think I made five bucks that evening.
One film was a vampire flick that was clearly filmed at a KOA campground. The other film was so bad and unmemorable, I can't even recall the details. During the viewings, I had to walk outside multiple times to laugh — we all took turns walking outside and laughing, because we didn't want to make the old man feel bad.
As we mingled after the second feature, Brooks said, "They don't make movies like they used to. I remember Bogart and Cagney — there's no one like that these days."
Anyways, Conrad's Jag broke down and he some how got a hold of my number. I found myself driving him around on his errands, with my friend Josh riding shotgun.
We stopped at the Food Lion, then we stopped at the liquor store. The entire time, he yacked about movies.
Then he said, "You boys like hamburgers?"
So we stopped at Burger King and he bought us hamburgers. As we sat in the parking lot eating our burgers, Brooks suddenly shouted, "We need to get home! I left water boiling on the stove!"
I rushed Mr. Brooks back to his trailer and, like a goblin, he scampered inside, with a sack full of bologna, bread and a case of beer.
Over the next week, I drove Mr. Brooks on his rounds — mostly to the liquor store and to Mary's bakery.
Every time, he paid me in hamburgers. At one point, he offered money for my car, even offered to trade it for his broken-down Jaguar.
By this point, I was running low on gas, so when Brooks called, I just ignored him. I was 16 — I didn't know what to say or do.
Because on the one hand, Conrad was a pain in the neck, but on the other hand, he was an old dude who needed help. So I went to Josh, who was a few years older, and asked him what to do.
"Just tell him, 'cars don't run on hamburgers,'" Josh told me.
So that's what I did and I never heard from Conrad Brooks again.
Mr. Brooks died in 2017, and I think we're all the poorer for it. If I had it all to do over, I might've kept chauffeuring him, just for the stories.
