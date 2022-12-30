HUNTINGTON
I was in middle school when I came up with the dynamite answer to the teacher's question to the class — what's your New Year's resolution?
"My resolution is to have no resolutions," I said, with a grin on my face.
People laughed, the teacher even had a chuckle — for an 11- or 12-year-old boy, it's a witty response.
Truth be told, that's the only New Year's Resolution I've ever made and looking back, it's a fairly un-original answer.
Of course there are plenty of people who have come up with that — come to think of it, I think my dad was the one who said it first.
I'll be honest, I've never made a New Year's resolution and probably never will.
First, let's look at the word — while "resolution" has many definitions, the one that seems to fit here is "a firm decision to do something or not to do something."
Over the summer, I made a resolution to quit smoking. I went two and half months, then one day the foolish idea floated into my brain that I could just have one.
One turned into a pack and the packs have since turned into cartons.
Some people have what it takes to make a resolution and keep it — I ain't one of those people.
Any meaningful change I've ever made in my life has come from a place of pain and suffering. Once I've found enough hurt in my life, that's generally when I "resolve" to do anything.
Case in point — for many years I drank beer and whiskey every night. Christmas, New Year's, Flag Day, Arbor Day ... any day that ended with a Y.
And we're not talking a glass or two a night, I'm talking whole bottles — at my worst, I was downing three to five 40s of malt liquor a night and that's because the hard stuff rotted away my stomach lining so I couldn't keep it down.
Every once in a blue moon, I would take a hand full of crap and throw it into a fan and suddenly I believed I needed to quit drinking.
Many mornings I'd resolve to not drink, but by the time quitting time came, the car drove itself to the gas station and by midnight I was heading toward another blackout.
The pain mounted — I quit jobs before they figured me for a drunk, I drank away the electric bill and I ran off more women than most guys have dated.
After a particularly nasty scrape, the resolve turned into a decision and instead of making a promise to myself, I found some drunks who had successfully learned to not drink anymore.
But they wanted me to work for my sobriety. As much as they would've loved to, they couldn't just hand it to me on a silver platter.
The body would heal, the heat would lower and the next thing you knew, I was drinking again.
That went on for about a year and a half — dry out, get drunk and repeat.
In January 2018, I found myself at the end of a poorly constructed noose, looking up the ceiling and cursing myself for being too messed up to even get that right.
I was at the end of the line.
I went on for another week, piddling along, weighing whether I should try killing myself again or go check myself in somewhere.
By the end of the week, I told my boss I couldn't work that weekend — I needed to go away for a while.
But when I went to the asylum, they told me I needed to have insurance and they wouldn't try to sign me up to Medicaid. I said to heck with it and walked out into the snow, called a buddy and got a ride home.
The next night, I had my last hurrah, though I didn't know it at at the time. I drank, I indulged in some party favors and by the early morning hours, I was asking God to end my suffering.
"I'll do anything you want, just get me off this ride," I cried to Him.
The next day, I found myself in a silly little get-together with some drunks who learned not to drink anymore. That was Jan. 14, 2018, and I haven't had a drink since.
I never resolved to get sober — I just wanted the pain and suffering to stop. I wanted to quit being miserable; I wanted to live.
There are many people in our community who struggle with what I had — addiction. And there are many people who have overcome and gone on to live productive, enjoyable lives.
Whether it be booze, meth, heroin, coke, pills, whatever. Maybe in the early morning hours of New Year's they made a resolution to quit.
I hope you stick with it -- but if you don't, just give up. Quit fighting it on your own.
Find some help, talk to some people — there are plenty of people out there who have been right where you've been and will move heaven and earth to help you get it, as long as you're willing to work for it.
There was a man who helped me for two years until he died sober — when he got clean in the 1980s, he was living on the streets and turning tricks on the streets to survive.
Though he didn't have a whole lot, the man was happy — probably one of the happiest people I ever met. And he was dying — cancer. It was painful, but that never stopped him from helping me or any guy who asked.
That man, along with many people in the recovery community around Huntington, saved my life.
The day he gave up, he was living in the bushes and a voice told him to walk up the 20th Street hill in Huntington and either turn left and go into the state hospital for treatment or turn right and start digging a hole in the cemetery.
But he had to make that decision for himself — he had to have enough pain. Just like I did.
If you're struggling out there, I want you to know there is hope. Life can be good. You don't ever have to feel like the way you feel again. It's hard work, it takes time, but recovery is possible, even in the Heroin Capital of the United States.
Need to get into treatment? Here's a toll free number from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Service Administration to find resources and referrals:
1-800-662-HELP
Reach HENRY CULVYHOUSE at henry@dailyindependent.com or (606) 326-2653.