Due to economic circumstances thanks to hyperinflation, my diet during work-hour meals consists of black coffee and Jolly Ranchers in a candy dish in the lobby.
Needless to say, by the time I get to the house, I'm hungry enough to eat my hand.
Tuesday, my wife had to work late and my step-daughter was staying over at her daddy's house, so the only person I had to worry about feeding was me. So that meant eating red beans and rice, with some kielbasa cut up inside.
The whole way home, I was a-thinking about that Zatarain's, but I really should've been thinking about Dolly Parton.
Not the singer — no, she was doing a grand opening of the Imagination Library over in Charleston.
I'm talking about Dolly Parton my dog, a lovable block-headed moron who spends her days chasing the cat, staring out the window and barking at vagrants and God himself and generally being a menace.
Don't get it twisted — I love that dog. Even when she runs under the bed every night to avoid going to her crate when bed time rolls around.
Dolly will be 2 this year, so she's pretty much housebroken. When we're out at work, we pen her up in a room with a baby gate, but we've been experimenting with having her roam the house during the day since she's gotten better with holding in her feces.
When I walked through the door, ready to get to the pot boiling for the rice, I saw glitter exploded everywhere.
My wife recently bought some plastic cups, with a clear outer layer containing some glitter.
Dolly had gotten a hold of one those cups and chewed it to pieces, sending spreading the sprinkling the crud like she was the fairy godmother of destruction.
Oh well, I'll handle it after dinner.
I walk into the kitchen and see a pee-spot in the rug in the middle of the floor.
Oh well, I'll wash it.
So I cook up some red beans and rice and I sit down at the table with it when that little punk comes up to me to beg for food. She laid her head on my lap, looking up at me.
After seeing me take another bite, she sauntered off — my wife's the one who caves, feeding her scraps at the table.
After feeding my face with a family-sized portion, I broke out the sweeper and got up most of the glitter. I threw the rug in the washer, did a little more cleaning and waited for my wife.
When she came through the door I said, "Dolly's been a bad girl."
After explaining what happened, she said, "I guess we need to put her up again."
The next day, I come home and my wife's on the couch. I ask her where she penned the dog up that day.
"Oh, I didn't pen her up," she said.
As much as I love that mutt, I'm not a fan of her home decor decisions. But if my wife's cool with it, I reckon we can leave her out during the day.
