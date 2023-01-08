HUNTINGTON
For as long as I've been knocking around it — and it's going on 12 years now — Huntington has always had at least one punk house in operation.
While a punk house is similar to any other abode where a group of young adults split the rent — everyone subsists on Pabst's Blue Ribbon, Hot-n-Ready's and bags upon bags of weed — what separates is its function as a music venue.
Sunday through Thursday, it's just like any other roommate situation; they go to work (or class), they make dinners and they might even clean the bathrooms (that's a huge maybe).
Then Friday and Saturday roll around; the furniture is moved out of the living room, amps and mics are set up and an entire city block reverberates with music.
Ska, punk, techno, genres that yet to be named. Early 20-somethings and a few old farts (those who lived beyond the "27 Club") will pack in there and listen to the music, sipping beers and smoking cigarettes on the front porch.
A shoe box sets on a card table out front, taking $5 cover charges.
I've always been at the periphery of these things — when I was young and dumb, I would show up to one everyone once in a while, but it wasn't regular haunt.
Perhaps a pretty lady invited me out to one; sometimes, I just saw people on the porch and staggered in, looking to kife a few beers and hop in on a blunt being passed around.
Conceptually, I loved (and still love) the idea of a punk house — a communal space for folks to make art, to enjoy one another's company.
In practice, I always had a hard time standing them and that's a direct result of my aversion to live music.
I know, I know, it's blasphemy to say that, especially in the Tri-State, where live music abounds in all corners from up and coming indie acts to Guns 'n' Roses cover bands.
It's not that the music is terrible; it's just too loud.
Even at an outdoor music event, I need to sit far away from the stage — and even then, the blasting tunes are way too loud.
But on New Year's Eve, after a fierce workout at the Y, my wife and I sat with some friends at a coffee shop. The conversation turned to the evening's plans — we're all in our 30s, so our plans aren't too wild anymore.
Then Hannah, my wife's best friend, said she heard a friend of ours was playing a show at a punk house on the east side of town.
We decided to go.
Fast-forward to the evening — we're driving over the tracks into the sector of Huntington where dreams tend to die as a result of either a needle or a 9mm slug.
In the back of my mind, I'm wondering if there's actually a show, or if this was just an elaborate rouse for a robbery. My worry was quickly dismissed after pulling up to the house with several dozen folks puffing on cigarettes standing about the front porch.
After dropping a few bucks in the shoe box, we stepped through the threshold to find a scene that would've given a fire marshal a coronary. I'm no good at estimating crowd sizes, but I'd say 100 is a fair guess.
The sour smell of cheap beer and body odor hit my nostrils, causing me to gag a moment before readjusting. We greeted some friends and after standing a moment, I went back to the porch to smoke a Winston.
After some small talk and chit-chat with an acquaintance who just completed his first year of law school, our friend was up next for a set. Back in the den I went and, after about 10 minutes of set up, the show was on.
Dressed in a leotard and visor-style sunglasses, Derek aka Cricketman, kicked set his synthesizer to a beat and started rapping into the mic. He jumped and the crowd jumped with him.
Standing in the back of the room, with every hop, I felt the floor bow.
Visions of being an item on the news — "Four dead after floor collapse" — danced in my head. With my back to the mantle, I figured I was standing on a joist.
When the collapse happened, I'd be safe.
Then my wife dragged me out to the center of the room — the bit of bowing I felt on the edge turned into a the waves of a water bed.
My former life in property restoration echoed in my brain — how many of these joists are being held up with jacks, I wondered.
"We got to get out of here," I told my wife. "This floor is going to cave in."
A particularly sweaty punk bumped into my wife — she caught a whiff of him. Stifling a hurl, she was ready to go to the porch.
Out there, I smoked and we chatted up another couple we hadn't seen in eight months.
Then my wife said, "Hear me out. We can leave here, go to a gas station and get some water and go home and watch the New Year come in while playing video games."
My almost 31-year-old joints were in agreement.
And that's where we were when the clock struck midnight and our neighborhood lit up like the skies of London in 1940.
I checked the papers the next morning — the floor held, because I saw nothing about a structural collapse in Huntington.
