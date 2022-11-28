VIENNA, VIRGINIA
My uncle Keith, the convicted felon, the drunk, the ornery curmudgeon, invented perpetual motion.
He’s long since gone — decades of chain-smoking and beer-swigging took its toll and he died in 2008.
But he left behind a curious contraption — it stood about 7 1/2 feet tall, made out of wood.
It had a bicycle wheel with a 5-pound dumbbell affixed to it, attached to a piece of plywood rigged up to two rails.
Don’t ask me how the thing worked, but according to Keith, it was his working model for perpetual motion.
For whatever reason, perpetual motion — the concept of a machine that 100% recycles energy, thus never needing any fuel — was an obsession of my uncle’s and my grandfather’s.
My grandpa tried to figure something up with magnets, but it was no dice. As my uncle Keith explained, his contraption supposedly worked off of free-fall.
“You take a suitcase full of lead weights and you drop it and for a moment, it’s weightless until it hits the ground,” he told me once, over a plate of spaghetti.
Keith and my grandpa Hugh Fred (he passed before I was born) weren’t trained physicists.
My grandfather was a linotype operator, the guy who set up the printing presses for some newspapers around the D.C. area after crawling out of the holler following WWII.
My uncle Keith taught himself physics at the prison library when he served time in Virginia back in the 1960s for dealing weed. Always scheming for easy money, he didn’t really see any meaningful employment after a car wreck in the mid-1990s.
Here’s the thing ... I know in my college-educated mind that Keith didn’t come any closer to perpetual motion than a Midwestern soccer mom does to hidden treasure during a scuba dive on a cruise in Barbados.
But in my heart, I choose to believe he did, if only because no one else did.
My best friend Michelle is shacked up with a physicist. I had him look over my uncle’s notes (entitled “No Hocus, No Pocus”) and he said it was nonsense — apparently the math was all wrong and the research was outdated.
But I know in my heart that doctor in physics is absolutely wrong, because he didn’t know my Uncle Keith.
Keith Joaquin Culvyhouse invented perpetual motion — I know this because I was his nephew.
Keith was a lot of things — he was a jokester, king of deadpan humor and an absolute artisan with profanity. He kept single bolts in empty candy boxes, he always had a moo can on-hand to turn over whenever my mom would wear a cow-patterned coat.
He was cranky, he was selfish and he was particular — it had to be Marlboro cigarettes, Oscar Mayer Bologna and Coca-Cola. Off-brand was unacceptable.
But when the chips were down, he’d pull through — as my grandmother lay dying, he never told anyone he was on death’s door, too. He kept the cards close to his vest so we’d pay attention to her.
He had a scar on his forearm the size of a half-dollar — that’s from when he couldn’t get any milk for my cousin when she was a baby. A guy in the bar told him if he could let a whole dollar burn on his arm, he’d give him a $20 bill.
Keith got that Jackson and my cousin Paula got fed.
He was brilliant and witty — his handwriting was impeccable. He once wrote me a word problem 10 pages long, for which the prize of solving would be “a modicum of blarney” — meaning, a little bit of praise.
Whether you know it or not, Keith Culvyhouse invented perpetual motion — you’ve just got to believe to make it work.