HUNTINGTON
I believe the gift giving part of Christmas is really for the kids.
Personally, I view Christmas as a time to get together with family, enjoy one another’s company, eat some food and reflect on the blessings God gives us through the year.
But there’s something else about seeing a child’s face light up when they get that toy they’ve been pining for, or even better, they get something they never considered in their wildest dreams.
In 2015, I was working at my hometown paper and wound up having a little extra scratch come December — if I recall, I had the magical “extra check” my mom always tells me to save but I end up blowing away.
I took a healthy portion of that check and blew it on my friend’s nieces and nephews — I got each of them a toy and that was a lot, considering there were five of them to account for.
Back then, I’d spend my Christmas roving from household to household, gorging and drinking along the way. But I always started Christmas morning at Paula’s house, where she’d cook up biscuits and gravy and fried eggs and bacon and we’d all watch the kids open up their presents.
It was the first I’d ever really bought for a gaggle of kids — I don’t have any brothers or sisters, so I didn’t get the benefit of nieces and nephews.
To see the joy light up in their eyes — it was a truly bright spot for me, considering I wasn’t living very right at the time.
Fast-forward to 2019 — I was still getting used to the stepdad thing, so I didn’t want to mess up Christmas.
The job I was working at the time afforded me a lot of overtime, so I had a decent stash of cash piled up in the bank — so I bought my kid a Nintendo Switch.
You should’ve seen the look in her eyes Christmas morning — you could’ve sworn I’d brought a unicorn into the house.
That’s what the presents are all about.
However, it’s nice, too, for old dad to get a gift and it’s nice for mom to have one, too — this year, my wife wanted a coffee maker.
Now here’s the thing about my wife — she is an ardent believer in spoiling Christmas for herself and figuring out what she has weeks in advance of unwrapping it on Christmas morning.
That’s cool — she’s an adult. It would be nice to know — to be honest, I’d be quiet livid if my life was a car commercial and I found out I was gifted an asset that runs $500 in insurance a month and $1,000 in taxes.
But her need to snoop goes much further than that; apparently, when she was a kid, she figured out a way to neatly unwrap presents, look at them and repackage them without her parents knowing any of the wiser.
I already knew she knew I’d get her the coffee maker — heck, I threw a blanket over it in my closet and the very next day, and it was uncovered.
When she asked me about it, I copped to it.
But you see, that was a diversion — I was fixing on surprising her with the accessories.
So I drove up to Full Circle Ceramic at Heritage Station in Huntington and laid down some serious dough for two coffee cups I know she’d love. Then I went to the Wild Ramp and several packages of gourmet coffee.
However, when I got to the house it quickly became clear these gifts were entirely too large for the stocking. I wrapped them up and placed them under the tree.
Within half-an-hour, she’d determined based off the scent which was coffee and based off the shape, which was the mug.
It was a pyrrhic victory — yes, she identified what it was, but she still had no idea what’s on the mugs and what kind of coffee I got (unless, of course, she took the coffee behind my back and went to the Wild Ramp and compared the scents).
Stocking stuffers!
That’s how I’ll knock her socks off.
So I thought.
On the Sunday before Christmas, my wife took a nap in the dreary afternoon — I drove out to Target to look for a necklace and some chocolates.
After loading up on three boxes of the “fancy chocolates” — you know, the ones from Europe — and a necklace that was $5 off, I hurried to the register and proceeded to check out.
For the uninitiated, Target has this thing called “Circle Rewards.” I used to work for the Red Army and I couldn’t tell you what it’s for or how it works. All I know is, my wife punches in her phone number on the credit card slider and she gets “points.”
How these points work is above my pay grade, but I figured why not? Why not an extra, teensy little Christmas gift in the form of some “points.” Maybe she’ll use it on whatever it is she searches for in the makeup aisle for 45 minutes every time we stepped foot in that store.
I checked out, made a stop at Academy to window-shop and came on home.
She didn’t even see me stash the bag in my closet.
A few hours later, we sat on the couch watching some TV.
“Honey, you know those Target rewards?” she asked.
“Well, yeah,” I said. “I put in your number today so you got some.”
“I know,” she said.
Then she pulled out her phone and pushed it into my face.
“It sends me a receipt in my email every time I use it,” she said.
And there it was — the necklace, the Lindt’s truffles, the Ferrero Rocher and the box of Merci, each listed with a picture of the item next to it.
“Thanks for the necklace, baby!” she said, with a laugh.
Well, at least she didn’t know what came on the cups — Dolly Parton and the Great British Baking Show.