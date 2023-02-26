STRASBURG, VA.
I got hired into my first newspaper back in 2014, shortly after graduating college.
It was a rural newspaper at the top of the Shenandoah Valley in Virginia called The Northern Virginia Daily but despite its name, the coverage area was filled with cow pastures and cornfields, not rows of cookie-cutter McMansions owned by government workers clearing six figures a year.
I was 22 and hot stuff. I wore tight slacks and skinny ties and I was ready to unturn every cowpie in that valley for scandal and uproar.
Of course, that meant covering city council meetings where the biggest issue of the day is whether or not the chamber of commerce should fully fund or partially fund the annual Octoberfest.
Down there at that paper, there were two other guys roughly my age.
Ryan had worked there a year. He was a put-together young man from the 'burbs who lived life in irony and sarcasm; anything he said, you had to wonder if he was joking or dead serious.
Then there was Kevin — he was very sincere, almost innocent. Like Ryan, he too came from the 'burbs.
We all got along pretty well — Ryan and I liked to mess with Kevin, playing little jokes on him. Before we'd go out on assignment, we would take a picture of the back of Kevin's head, print it out and leave it on his desk.
One day, Kevin walked into the office and found Ryan had printed out a 10-by-10 foot picture on multiple sheets of computer paper, painstakingly taping it to the wall of the newsroom.
Kevin was a funny guy — it didn't take much to get a rise out of him.
And he was a perfectionist — oh God, he was a perfectionist. He'd take a story about a petting zoo and twist his guts trying to get it perfect, get it right.
The first piece of copy he ever turned in at the paper, the editor sent it back — it was too artsy, she said.
Now, Joe Beck, he was pushing 70.
It was hard to say where he was from — he'd bounced around the country from paper to paper, garbling his accent to the point you couldn't tell if he originally hailed from the Georgia pines, the boroughs of New York or the plains of Nebraska.
For all intents and purposes, The Northern Virginia Daily was his "retirement job," which could either could be the truth or just a less depressing way of saying the finances of your typical journalist necessitates setting up your retirement account with the grim reaper.
Joe reported on crime and politics, which is fitting considering the number of honest criminals and crooked politicians in this world. He was good — he could break scandal in half a shift, then ride the rest out writing up petty crimes.
I remember one time, he said something about a murder. I walked over to him and saw it was a kid I grew up down the street from named Mark. It didn't surprise me a lick he'd wind up killing somebody — that kid was as vicious as a rabid badger.
Joe kept two chairs in the office — a regular desk chair with plastic arms he sat in and a large pleather arm chair he reserved for his oversized parka. A slight man with large glasses, he hunched over his keyboard, speaking into the phone interviewing sheriffs and delegates.
When he asked a real zinger of a question, he'd pound his fist on the desk.
"Sheriff, what do you have to say about this cigarette sting?" he'd say.
All in and all, Joe kept to himself — he didn't get involved with the tomfoolery Ryan, Kevin and I got into, but he always had a bemused smirk on his face, one that would turn into a smile when he talked about his wife.
I think we invited him out for beers now and again, but he always needed to get home to his wife.
When Ryan got a job at a paper a county over, we all went out to a Mexican joint in town. Joe came along.
Over burritos and margaritas, Kevin asked old Joe Beck what's the best piece of journalism advice he could give.
Beck sipped his margarita and smiled.
"You can't be a perfectionist in this industry," he said. "You'll drive yourself crazy dotting every I and crossing every T. You do your best, get your facts and get it to print.
"If you're trying to get it perfect, get it absolutely right, you'll never it get it written. Just do your best," he said.
For Kevin, it hit him like a ton of bricks — if his life were a Hollywood movie, that would be a turning point in the plot. For me, I was too drunk to care.
But looking back, what old Joe said makes perfect sense.
The news is the first draft of history and anyone who has taken an English class knows the first draft isn't the best draft. There's always more to learn, more to know. Sometimes the devils are in the details — you have to drill down on it.
Other times, you get the broad brush strokes and get it to print.
A few years later, I had an editor out in Maryland named Ben Penserga. I was working a story where they'd found a body buried in the back yard of an abandoned house.
I turned in a piece of copy for the day, knowing full well I didn't have the full story. That's when he gave me this nugget to digest:
"We don't break the news, sometimes it just oozes," he said. "We get it out there, then when we get a little more; we write another article, then another if we get more."
I wrote a story this week about a rumor going around about a mass overdose at a local bar. I called the sources that would know about it and found the rumor to be false.
So I did the Joe Beck thing and took what I had, wrote it up and sent it up the chain — it was good enough.
Then some folks in Facebook land cried foul, saying I got it all wrong. So I asked then — and am still asking now — if anyone who was a witness to the alleged to come forward.
Thus far, the news hasn't oozed — and that's how it goes.
But I'm not going to lie, it got into my head. I started second-guessing myself, wondering where I'd gone wrong, if I'd gone wrong. I slept pretty terrible a couple nights — I even picked up a pack of cigarettes, after nine days of quitting.
And looking at it, I realized I'd violated another piece of journalistic wisdom, one I learned from the editor of that po-dunk paper I started at in Virginia:
"Don't read the comments," she said. "You'll go crazy."
Reach HENRY CULVYHOUSE at henry@dailyindependent.com or (606) 326-2653.