Last Monday, Dolly was tooting straight septic water for what seemed like a five-minute cycle.
Dolly Parton is my dog, an American Bulldog mixed with a Labrador — when a dog that size builds up a case of gas, it’ll clear a room when she lets off the steam.
Buddy, let me tell you — at some points my eyes were burning.
Since my wife was at work and it was entirely too hot to banish the pooch out into the back yard, I figured the best way to escape the putrid puffs of nasty was to take my daughter Lily into the alleyway to convince her to ride her new bicycle.
My pops bought the bicycle a few weeks ago from a feller running an antique/junk store out in Chesapeake for a steal. It was Schwinn coaster-style bike, with fenders, wire saddle baskets in the rear, a hand brake and eight gears.
Pink with a white seat.
He’d bought it for her birthday — the kid’s biological father is a tall, tall man, so she’s cracking 5 feet at the age of 9.
But when she saw the bike, she got scared — heck, it took some coaxing to get her riding a bike without training wheels just a few months back.
So there we were in the alleyway, she crossing her arms and myself wondering if I should just give up and put the back in the shed. She wouldn’t, couldn’t get on that bike — she just didn’t like it, she said.
It was too old, she said. Too janky. Too uncomfortable.
I told her she’d love the bike if she just gave it a try. I promised her that. I told her life is about overcoming fears, that in order to grow up we have to get a little uncomfortable.
Then I got on my own bike and acted like I was going to peddle off, see if she’d catch me. She called my bluff.
I said if she didn’t pedal down the alley with the bike, she wouldn’t like what would happen.
“What’s going to happen?” she asked.
Dear reader, if you knew what was about to happen, you’d have to tell me. Because I have no idea what would happen if she didn’t ride the bike.
After about 20 minutes of bluffing, pleading, feigning disappointment, she finally asked me this:
“If I ride this bike, will you leave me alone?”
Sure, I said.
And she hopped on it and shot off like a bullet. Heck, I just wanted her to ride about 15, 20 feet — you know, get used to it. She ran that bike three blocks down — after shouting at her to turn around, I hopped on mine to catch up.
“My arms are sore,” she said. “I was shaking because I was so mad.”
Yes sir, my daughter rode that bike out spite. However, she had a smile across her face.
From that moment forward, all she talks about is riding that bike — she’s asking me when we can ride bikes together, where we can ride bikes to. Bike this, bike that.
And I couldn’t be happier.
Now, as far as Dolly is concerned, she let them rip right up until bed time. The last time she was that gassed up, she’d eaten an entire bag of cat food.
I checked the cat food and it was still full — we never did figure what was making her fart, but by Tuesday morning, I reckon she had finally let it all out.