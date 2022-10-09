BEECH FORK
Turkey came into season over the weekend, and I believe I found just about every variety of animal besides a turkey.
If I'd been out to fill my poke full of squirrel, I could've hit two limits easy. If crow was on the menu, we'd have been eating like kings.
If I had a bow (and knew how to shoot it), venison would be filling my freezer about now.
But instead, I wanted turkey — I'd only gotten out once during the spring season, due to buying and lightly remodeling a house.
And before you get any ideas, I'm no Davy Crockett — my daddy taught me how to fish pretty well, but he never took me hunting. What little exposure I had as a teenager was from friends taking me out, usually for squirrel.
So I'm by-and-large self-taught, and I know going head-to-head with a gobbler is punching way above my weight class. They've got the sharpest eyes in the woods, their sense of hearing is impeccable.
Even in their large fall-flocks, they sleek about the timber fairly silently.
I ran the ridges, whacking along a box call, sitting on a tree maybe 10 or 15 minutes at a time.
I couldn't find any sign — no scratches, no turds, no feathers.
But I did spot a bobcat sleeking along a logging road.
I held real still when I saw the little feller — I don't think he ever noticed me.
I think I might've heard a yelp from the over the hills, but it was probably just my mind playing tricks on me — when you got a hammer, everything looks like a nail and when you have a turkey tag, every bird squawk is a gobble.
However, during a coffee break on an oak ridge, I did have a coyote come up to me.
I was sitting on a log, my shotgun leaning against a tree. He stared right at me, as I did him. Then he must've scented me, because he was off. He didn't need to fear — I've never had an inclination to eat 'yote, or any type of canine for that matter.
I worry out the boot leather looking for the flock, but when I looked at the time and realized it was 2 p.m., I knew I had bigger problems on my hands — my wife.
But surprisingly, she wasn't too upset with me staying out so late — more worried than anything.
And when I fumbled my way into asking if I could go out again Sunday morning, she even said yes, with the caveat I be home at 10 a.m.
So I write this to you at 10:30 a.m. on Sunday to report I am no closer to having turkey on the table.
If my dog would learn to like water and I could afford those expensive waterfowl loads, I'd be eating some geese though.
I sat on a field edge, thinking maybe the thunder chickens would fly down, but no dice.
So I took a bit a time to scout shoreline, to see if the birds were wandering closer to the water. No sign, no luck.
On the way out though, there was a moment I though I would be on a foot note mentioned on a true-crime show.
You know the line, "The trail went cold until six months later, a hunter made a gruesome discovery."
Yeah, I found this really big bone — I kept going back and forth whether it came from a deer, or if it was a femur. If it was a femur, I should probably let it be so the law could do their crime scene, but since it was only one bone I didn't want the law coming out for nothing.
So it picked it up and took it with me — I took some pictures and sent them to Mark Hammond, who was nice enough to let me know early on Sunday morning that then bone was in fact an animal bone.
Would I rather be eating turkey? Absolutely.
But did I have a blast you? You know it.
