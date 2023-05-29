INWOOD, W.Va.
When I was a junior in high school, we had these veterans come to school and share their experiences in war.
It was gut wrenching — these guys just told it like it was and how it was.
The World War II vet was a kindly old man, looked like he could be anyone’s Pee-Paw. He said he lied about his age and got into the service — my grandfather did the same thing back in the day so he could get some food.
This guy, he ran landing crafts during Normandy, carting boat loads of men to their deaths on the beach. He talked about watching them hop into the water and never coming back up, seeing them get cut down as soon as the gate fell.
A fellow who’d served as an adviser in Vietnam said he and a detachment of South Vietnamese were surrounded by the Vietcong. Most of the soldiers ran off into the jungle, leaving just him and a couple officers on a hill.
They dug in and took mortar round after mortar round.
Then, all of the sudden, a guerrilla came charging up the hill. Armed with only his pistol, he shot at him several times, each time hearing a metallic ring. Finally, he shot the enemy down.
The vet had tears in his eyes — he said he never wanted to take another human’s life. But it was either live or die — and he chose to live that day, at least that’s how he explained it to us.
He said in the morning, he discovered the lone charging Vietcong was carrying the base plate to a mortar — he reckoned he was going to try and beat him to death with it.
“I knew right there, we wouldn’t win,” he said. “Anyone willing to do that would just not quit.”
Perhaps most jarring of all was the Korean Vet. He was a hard old man, with a permanent scowl on his face. The only softness he showed the entire time was during the Vietnam Vet’s reciting — he reached over and patted him on the back, offering him a handkerchief.
The Korean Vet was among a group of soldiers who got captured by the North Korean Army. They were marched in the cold, starved and beat. The North Koreans barely had food themselves — a chaplain literally risked his life to get a little bit of broth for the men to drink.
He was soft spoken, but stern. Matter of fact.
“I’m not trying to make you sick when I say this, but if you do, there’s people who get paid to clean it up,” he said. “We had to eat our own crap. We had no food — if you could crap, we would eat it.”
Men died of disease in these conditions — the old man said he didn’t believe he’d live to see the end of the war.
Then they were given to the Chinese Communists. He said materially, things got better. The Chinese fed them a little bit better, they beat them less.
But the People’s Liberation Army dangled a carrot — if the men would renounce their American citizenship, if they would denounce the United States, they could get all the food they wanted.
“We made an oath to this country,” the old man said. “And not one man broke that oath. I’d rather died than give up on my oath.”
This time of year, I think about these men from all those years ago and I think about their stories.
They did what they had to do so we didn’t have to.
And remember, those were the guys who lived through it. Think about the young boys cut down when those landing craft fell, think about the guys who didn’t make it out of the Vietnam Delta, think about the men who held that oath until their last breath, in the cold of the Korean Peninsula.
That’s dedication.