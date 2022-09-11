HUNTINGTON
Friday night, my wife had to work late so it was just me and the kid.
We had a little daddy-daughter date — I took her up to Oscar's Burgers and Brews over in Barboursville (one of her favorite restaurants) then I hit up the hardware store to buy wood for a little project over the weekend.
About a quarter 'til 9 p.m., my wife arrived.
Everyone was overjoyed — heard the car door slam outside, so I opened the front door. Immediately, Lily and Dolly were crowded around the storm excited for her to come home. Heck, I hovered a few feet away, just as stoked — I hadn't seen her since I slipped out of the house at 7:30 that morning.
In my wife's hands was a grey plastic.
Before she even sat down, she pulled a box out — it was the Paqui "One Chip Challenge 2022."
Here's the deal — I'm a heat head. I love spicy foods, my wife knows that — rarely does a Christmas or birthday go by where I don't get a some type of specialty hot sauce as a stocking stuffer.
When I was younger, I'd seek out the hottest of the hot — if it was so hot as to be outlawed in the state of California, then I'd give it a go. But over the years, as I've gotten older and my gut has gotten a bit more sensitive, I've toned down the heat.
But my wife bought two of these chips — $10 a pop, mind you — for us to try this challenge.
Yes, a single tortilla chip for $10.
This is unusual, considering my wife's tastebuds are more delicate — she likes a good sriracha or even a chipotle sauce, but she's not going out her way to burn her mouth.
But this isn't any tortilla chip — this is a chip caked with Carolina Reaper and Scorpion Pepper seasoning.
Now, I figured I could take the heat — heck, back in my work van days, I once ate an entire bag of ghost pepper chips made by Paqui.
I couldn't wolf them down in one sitting, but I was able to finish the between Athens, Ohio, and Worthington. Wasn't the most enjoyable thing, but I could do it.
How bad could it be?
Isn't the warning label on the coffin-shaped box telling folks to seek medical assistance if they experience difficulty breathing, fainting or extended nausea a load of crap to sell the chips?
A bit of puffery and hype?
Inside the coffin box was a piece of blue foil. We tore open the edges and inside was the chip, a blue hue so dark it almost appeared black.
I sniffed it and instantly my eyes watered. The edges of my tongue lightly burned, the back of my mouth watered.
She got down a corner of her chip before attempting to down some almond milk (which makes it worse, actually), but I was able to get the chip down in two bites.
The first bite numbed my tongue — pain overloaded it so much, I could taste nothing.
That feeling subsided quickly as I chewed the second bite.
The actual flavor of the chip, heat aside, tasted like the fair smells.
Or as my wife said, "It tasted like dog butt. I tasted like it should never be in somebody's mouth. It tasted like soil, like dirt."
As the flavor gave way to the heat, I could feel the heartburn instantly shoot up my esophagus. The top of my gut felt tight.
The idea behind the challenge is how long can you go before you drink or eat anything to get the flavor out. While 10 minutes is the goal, one hour is considered being a Real Manly-Man man.
After holding out for a minute — stripping off my shirt and shouting "Woo" like Nature Boy Ric Flair — I found myself far from being a tough guy.
I needed water.
My daughter kept us stocked up on ice water and popsicles for the next 10 to 15 minutes, although it felt like hours.
Here's an interesting thing about heat like that — it makes one feel slightly high. I'm not talking a giggling, laughing, too blazed to drive, but it heightens the senses like a hallucinogen or reefer.
Every touch felt more intense, every sound just a bit louder, the lights appeared brighter.
As I drove to the store to get some more Pepto, I felt like I was gliding on air. Don't get me wrong, I was perfectly good to drive — it just felt ever so slightly lighter, that's all.
Back at the house, things started to settle down. Our tongues quit burning and the heartburn subsided. However, I still felt that tightness in my gut — I didn't know if it was going to come up or head down.
After a couple trips to the commode, I found myself bowing to the porcelain god in a dry heave.
My wife finally settled out, but I was still suffering — I became concerned the spiciness may have awakened some dormant ulcers from my whiskey and wild women days.
I'm no doctor, but I'm pretty sure they've never fully healed — I drink enough coffee to keep them just awake enough to be a problem.
At around 11 p.m., I swore I was going to be coming home. After nearly a decade of tomfoolery and sheer recklessness, and followed by four and half years of attempting to live like a well-adjusted adult, I'm about to be taken out by a chip.
Of course, my wife had to reassure me I wasn't dying — she's used to it at this point. Ever since I turned 30, the slightest ache in my calf makes me think I have a blood clot.
"You don't have a blood clot, you're fine," she'll say. "The doctor said you're fine. They did all the labs."
At her urging, I fixed up some instant rice with some butter and, lo and behold, my stomach settled out. I felt fine.
From near heart attack to pleasantly falling asleep, I was cured.
The next morning, I arose, drank a cup of joe and bagged three squirrels in the woods.
I was OK ... but I made sure to pack some TP just in case.
