BARBOURSVILLE
My wife and I sat at a bench at the Barboursville Mall discussing the merits of a purchase — should we or shouldn’t we fork over the 60-some-odd dollars for a copy of Grand Theft Auto, the Definite Edition?
Being both in early 30s, we grew up on Grand Theft Auto, and the Definite Edition had the three classics from our childhoods — GTA II, Vice City and San Andreas.
For those too old to remember, or too young to care, GTA was the pinnacle of digital decadence for the Play Station 2.
I was maybe 9 years old playing it at Cody Jenkins’s house, running over pedestrians and unleashing mayhem on the streets of Liberty City in GTA III. When I was about 11, I talked my parents into getting me GTA Vice City.
Set in a fictionalized version of Miami, Vice City has you as anti-hero Tommy Vercetti, a recently paroled Italian mobster sent down from up North to set up shop for his family.
All hell ensues at a coke deal at the very beginning of the game, resulting in Vercetti and a host of misfits — including a geeked out attorney, a man seeking to avenge his brother, a crooked real estate developer and a British music video producer — rising to the top of the tropical underworld.
Vice City wasn’t just another video game — it marked a kind of coming of age for me. I remember coming home from school and playing it, driving erratically while blasting “Sister Christian.”
Vice City was where I fell in love with New Wave and big hair, it’s where I picked up my penchant for wearing open-collared shirts over blazers.
It’s where I learned stick-to-it-ness — I believe it was one of the first video games I ever saw from start to finish.
Was it completely and utterly inappropriate for a child to play? Absolutely.
But loading that game up on the Switch and watching the opening credits took me back to that little boy in Inwood, West Virginia, just relaxing after finishing up some math homework.
Not to get too philosophical here — I’m no deep thinker from Greenup County, home of the Socrates (Clay) — I think there’s something to finding one of those touch points from childhood and escaping for a while.
Feeling carefree and happy again, innocent and blissful, even if it’s a video game about robbing banks and shooting it out with Central American coke dealers.