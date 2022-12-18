CATLETTSBURG
I like to think of myself as a courthouse dog.
My back is sore from sitting on the hardwood galleries, scribbling notes about the haggling between the attorneys, the plea deals and the sentencings.
I've done this off and on since 2015, when I started off at my hometown paper — with three judges in my county, each holding court multiple times a week, I got my fair share of courtroom drama.
Like the time Judge Lorensen of Berkeley County — easily the most thoughtful, polite and laidback judge in the circuit — had enough with this cat named Krangle.
Ole Krangle was accused of abducting his kind-of-sort-of mother-in-law, imprisoning her in a bathroom and feeding her questionable food. By all accounts, he put on the crazy act, insisting he be pushed into court in a wheelchair, when he could walk on his own two feet in jail.
I heard that last part both from the prosecuting attorney and a few jailbirds I used to drink with back then.
Ole Krangle would interrupt the court, yelling at his judge and his attorney.
Lorensen lost it and hit the gavel so hard, the little wooden landing plate shot up in the air and hit the ceiling.
I'll be honest — in all my times in court, I've hardly ever seen a judge hit a gavel, so that was a special time.
I've seen the convicted and the victim's families wail, I've seen the whole "I didn't do it, you're sending an innocent man to jail" routine.
But every once in a while, I'll come across something I didn't expect.
Case in point — Thursday, I was sitting in Judge John Vincent's courtroom.
For those who haven't had the pleasure of being in Vincent's court, he's a kindly guy. Jokes around when appropriate, and he almost has a grandfatherly presence on the bench.
That doesn't mean he's a pushover — I've seen him turn down deals because he felt like they went too easy on a pedophile.
Firm, fair, easygoing and respectful — that's how I would sum up Judge Vincent.
On Thursday, he called a case to the court — neither the public defender nor the prosecutor knew why it was even on the docket.
"Well, I'll tell you why," Vincent said. "This gentleman was supposed to do 18 days in weekend jail and received a report from the jail that he showed up drunk and refused to be tested for it."
Having seen a lot both professionally and personally, this still caught me from left field.
Then again, I was young and dumb once — I got my licensed renewed when I was 21 half stumbling and smelling of bourbon. Then again, I did a lot of things drunk back then.
Heck, I even had a buddy who was a drunk and had to do weekend jail over a DUI. He might've showed up buzzed enough to keep the shakes off, but he didn't come in lit.
I guess points for showing up, though, right?
Well, the gentleman in question didn't make it to court, so Vincent proposed "asking for his appearance in much more formal manner" and signed a bench warrant.
I once was asked by an editor if there was any point to this column and I said no. It was just to talk about what I see, through my eyes.
But I guess there is a moral to this story — don't show up to jail drunk if you can help it. Or the DMV, for that matter.
Oh, and show up to court.
Reach HENRY CULVYHOUSE at henry@dailyindependent.com or (606) 326-2653.