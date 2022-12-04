HUNTINGTON
The Saturday after Thanksgiving, my wife ate something funny and wasn't feeling very good.
Laying in bed, as I sat in the living room watching some murder documentary on Netflix, she was sweating and groaning. I ran to the store several times for medicine, Gatorade and the like.
Understandably, she asked me to sleep in the guest bedroom, mainly so she could sweat it out.
And since I was sleeping in the guest bedroom, that meant Dolly the dog would be sleeping next to me. After all, while Dolly loves both of us, she definitely answers to me.
At about 6 in the morning, I hear Dolly downstairs barking — being half-bulldog, it's no surprise, but the anger and alarm in her deep yips made me go downstairs, just on the off chance a bandit was trying to break into the hacienda.
When I came down the stairs, I saw Dolly. Her white coat stood up on her back, her ears pulled back and tensed. The teeth on her underbite showed.
But she wasn't staring out the window at some ski-masked vagabond — no sir, she was a-staring at the Christmas tree.
Maybe she needed to tinkle? I opened up the backdoor, but she wouldn't go.
I got her back upstairs and shut the bedroom door, but she started whining.
So I let her out.
She flew down the stairs like a waxed bullet through a cookie sheet and began caterwauling again.
I walk back down the stairs and I notice, there's a Christmas ornament with shaped like a hamster hanging on the tree.
"It's fake, you dummy," I say.
I took it off and showed it to her, but her eyes went around me, up the tree. That's when I saw it.
A mouse tail hanging off a branch.
When I walked into our bedroom, my wife rolled over. Half asleep, she asked what was happening.
"There's a mouse in the house," I said, as I walked toward my closet.
"What are you doing?" she asked.
I pulled out my daughter's Daisy Buckmaster — the same type of BB gun I had as a kid — and levered a round into the chamber.
"Go to sleep, I'll take care of it," I said.
Back when I was a kid, I found a mouse in a glue trap. I felt bad for it, so I shot it in the head with a BB gun and killed it instantly. So ever since, I always used one to dispatch of the vermin.
When I walked downstairs, Dolly hopped and circled real quick, excited for what was going to happen next — that's when it dawned on me, she felt like she was squirrel hunting with me.
The premise was the same — she chased a rodent up a tree and I would shoot it out.
I pointed the gun at the mouse's rump and squeezed the trigger, figuring a point blank BB would break its leg. That turned out to be a miscalculation on my part.
The mouse shot around the back side of the tree, dove off a limb and landed in the floor. Immediately, Dolly was on him.
The mouse sprinted across the living room, Dolly at his heels. When he tried to run underneath a stool, Dolly threw all 70 pounds of her into it, knocking it over.
She snapped at him when he scurried between her legs.
But it scurried behind a desk and I went back to bed.
But sleep was short — all the commotion woke up Birdie Sue, the sweetest, stupidest Beagle I've ever met. I went back to our bedroom, picked her up out of the crate and took her outside.
I offered for Dolly to go out too, but she stood steadfast at the guard, waiting for the mouse to make a move.
I poured a cup of coffee — the powers that be decided I was getting up early that day.
After a spell, I moved the desk just enough to get a bead on the pest, Dolly bounding around like a jumping bean.
I took another shot, but only succeeded in breaking its paw — but that slowed him down enough for Dolly to catch him.
While Dolly is all dog, when it comes to mice she turns into a cat. She'll swat them, pick them up and toss them around in her jowls — it's a grisly scene for sure.
As she had her fun, I grabbed a piece of toilet paper — because while I have no problem grabbing a squirrel by its tail, taking it home, skinning it and eating it, mice freak me out.
It's not that I'm scared of mice themselves, I'm terrified of catching the bubonic plague.
I wasn't about to barehand the little feller.
When I walked back in the room, Dolly was still doing her thing, so I racked another BB into the rifle, moved her aside and dispatched the varmint.
Quick as I did that, Dolly grabbed the mouse's corpse up and the chase was on.
Now when Dolly gets a hold of something she knows she shouldn't have but she wants to eat, she'll swallow it in one go if you let her.
I wasn't about to start my Sunday at the animal ER with a mouse stuck in my dog's windpipe. I squeezed the sides of her jaw and she relented. Grabbing the mouse by its tail, I held it up high.
"Dead, Dolly, dead," I said, harkening back to our mornings in the woods.
As I opened the front door, Dolly lunged and snatched the mouse again.
After a brief struggle, I pulled the rodent out once more — then in one motion, I opened the door, bolted outside and threw the carcass into the street.
About two hours later, my wife walked down the steps. After drinking some coffee and watching some television, she turned to me and asked about the mouse.
"I took care of it," I said.
"Did you shoot a BB gun inside the house?" she asked.
"Well, three times actually. It was a situation," I said.
She shook her head and went back to drinking her coffee.
A little later that morning, I grabbed my .22 and kissed my wife.
If I'm going to go through the trouble of shooting a rodent out of a tree, might as well be one I'll eat.
Reach HENRY CULVYHOUSE at henry@dailyindependent.com or (606) 326-2653.