ASHLAND
You know you're in heat-head heaven when you've downed three glasses of water and there's a sheen of sweat on your brow.
I went down with my editor and photographer to check out Sopapillas under the bridge, the new Mexican joint where La Finca used to be.
I knew I was in for it when I tried the chips and salsa — the salsa had a bit more kick to it than the jars you find in the chip aisle at Kroger.
Being a spice boy, I decided to get the Chile Colorado — by my book if the Chile Colorado ain't worth a darn, you might as well not go back.
When Ana, our waitress and a part-owner of the restaurant, brought out the entrée, I knew I was in for a treat.
It was a dark red, and the beef looked delicious and tender.
The first bite burst with flavor — wonderful chili paste coated my tongue. Jamie, another owner, later told me he's been getting complaints because it was too spicy.
Well, hell, anyone getting Chili Colorado ought to know it's supposed to have some heat, some tingle, some high temps.
As I ate, Ana brought glass after glass of water out — by the way I was eating a sympathetic tortilla provided by the editor to level out the burn, she just went ahead and pulled the plate from me, effectively cutting me off.
Which is fine — Lord knows, I suffer from "more."
More fishing, more hiking, more video games, more spice, more sweet.
And anyone who knows me will tell you, that pursuit of "more" has gotten me into some spots over the years — let's just say, there have been things I've wanted more of that have nearly killed me.
So when Ana pulled away that plate, I knew she was doing for me what I couldn't do for myself.
In the back, Jamie made up a sopapilla, which I had no clue was fried dough, with drizzled in honey, caramel and chocolate, with a side of ice cream and whipped cream.
Jamie made two little sopapillas, then handed us three spoons.
Matt, the photographer, gave me first poke at the treat — after the third bite, I set the spoon down with a tinge of shame, because I would've eaten the the whole dang thing.
Don't be surprised if you find me down at Sopapillas indulging my tastes for sweet and heat, sweating and panting.
I'm fine, I promise.
I probably just need more water.
Reach HENRY CULVYHOUSE at henry@dailyindependent.com or (606) 326-2653.