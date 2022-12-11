HUNTINGTON
You ever have that moment where you’re living the actual nightmare of showing up to class and having a test you didn’t study for thrown upon you?
Everyone has that stress dream time to time — mine is always senior year in college, where I’m told I could graduate, but I have to take a final for a class I only just learned I had signed up for.
Inside the dream, my mouth goes dry, my hands tremble. I can feel my pulse rise. Then I awaken and realize, I’m 30 years old, laying in bed with my wife, long since graduated and working in my career.
Sometimes I get a twisted variation, special for a newspaperman — I dream I’m leaving at the end of the day and all of the sudden my editor asks me where the front-page story is.
I have absolutely no clue what he’s talking about.
Well, the first Saturday of December my wife and I got to live that nightmare.
A few weeks prior, my wife volunteered our house for an annual tradition we have called “Friendsgiving.” Typically it falls between Thanksgiving and Christmas and it’s just a potluck and board game night with our friends.
It’s a typical 30-something party — low tone music, small talk and calm chuckles. A far cry from the floor joist-vibrating ragers of our 20s, where a relationship would last 15 minutes and the booze came in gallons, not a few cans.
The main feature of Friendsgiving is the food, plain and simple.
And it isn’t Friendsgiving without a turkey.
But on that first Saturday in December, my wife awoke early in the morning to realize Friendsgiving was upon us. And that’s when I learned the on-sale turkey she stashed in the freezer was for the party, not Christmas Eve.
The bird was frozen like a brick — tossed with the right oomph, it could still crash clean through a windshield.
At least I thawed the squirrels I diligently collected for the occasion — maybe squirrel stew could tie the meal together.
While in many respects my wife and I share the roles and responsibilities of a couple fairly evenly, when it comes to the kitchen, she’s the boss.
Before I met her, the only recipes I could safely piece together was spaghetti, a dish I called “bachelor’s taco night” (ground beef, rice and black beans mixed up in a pot) and peanut butter sandwiches.
Needless to say, it’s a wonder I made it through my 20s.
She, on the other hand, can whip up gravy from scratch, cook a mean chili and bake the best meatloaf I’ve ever had.
So, while I silently resigned ourselves to a turkey-less Friendsgiving, she went into action.
“Fill up the sink with cold water,” she ordered me.
Then she had me get the bird out of the freezer and plop it in — eventually, when I needed the sink to prep for my squirrel stew, I transferred the bird to a large pot.
At around 2:30 p.m., she was ready to give it a-go.
“It’s now or never,” she said.
She used a kitchen knife to chisel away the frosty giblets in the center of the bird. In the middle of that process, she either tired of me watching in awe or she didn’t want to reveal whatever magic she’d have to perform, because she sent me out to fetch a pie crust from the grocery store.
When I returned, the giblets were in the pot and my wife was shoving bacon grease under the skin of the bird.
Into the oven it went.
About an hour before our guests arrived, we realized the meat thermometer was nowhere to be found.
“It’ll be fine,” she said.
A little later, she had me pull the turkey out of the oven and she cut into the breast.
You know how turkeys have that little bit of pink in them, but otherwise they’re white?
“That pink freaks me out, but it’ll be all right,” she said.
And it was — the turkey was a hit, and so was the gravy she made out of its drippings.
We ate and played and made merry well into the evening — the last guest finally left around midnight.
And had we not told our guests about the day’s start, I don’t think anyone would’ve been the wiser about the turkey.