ASHLAND
In case you’re not one of the 20 people who tune in to the Ashland City Commission meetings, I’ve got some news to tell you: This is my last week at the paper.
Commissioner Josh Blanton spoiled the news a bit in his comments at this past Thursday’s meeting, by announcing I was moving on and thanking me for my work in the community.
Then again, I spoiled it myself all week — I’d casually or pull sources to the side to let them know I’m working off a two-week notice. Every time I did, I’d get the same response — hate to see you go, but you got to do what’s best for you and yours.
Friday before last, I accepted a job at Mountain State Spotlight, an in-depth investigative news outlet in Charleston headed up by legendary journalist Ken Ward.
I’m excited to be serving in my state again. I hadn’t reported in West Virginia since my hometown newspaper in 2015-16. Reporting in your state in your home town is fun, because you already know everyone you need to know and, if you don’t know them, you probably went to school with their kid or a grandkid.
Reporting at the state capitol will be a different vibe, but it’s quite exciting — I feel like I get to give back to the state I love so dearly.
But I’d be a damn liar to say I won’t miss y’all.
The greater Ashland area gets into your bones, it seeps into your blood. There’s something about this place I love — it feels like home.
God, high school football, people working hard to make a living — that’s exactly where I came from, too. But there’s something else about it, too, something different than anywhere else I’ve ever been — and I lived in Maryland for a year (shudders).
I’ve worked for several papers over my time, but I’ve never worked anywhere where the community, the people, still support the paper.
Nowhere was this more evident than during my farewell tour — when Blanton announced I was leaving, I was surrounded at the end of the meeting by an assortment of city bureaucrats and AmVets guy Mike Wurts.
Now Wurts always shows up at the meetings to lead the Pledge of Allegiance — when I told him I was heading off to Charleston for work, he said, “Well, I think Matt (the mayor) would blow a gasket if I drove all the way up there to lead the pledge. Besides, there’s too many Republicans up there anyways.”
People were asking me, “Who is going to replace you? Do you know?”
Even politicians were asking that — and as much of a pain in the neck I could be with the local political class, it felt good to hear there was some respect there, not hatred.
As a drug cop I’ve had the pleasure of knowing during my time here would frequently say, “Real knows real.”
Anywhere else I ever worked, I had to remind folks there was still a newspaper limping along.
But in this little corner of Kentucky, the paper’s still going. Sure, it saw its cuts in staff, size and publication runs — but that’s newspapers everywhere.
The industry is in a death spiral and it has been for the last 20 years or so. The folks in charge didn’t know how to monetize the Internet and, by the time they did, they were too late to the game.
Meanwhile, hedge funds have bought up small-town paper after small-town paper for the real estate holdings — cut the staff to bare bones, let it die a painful death while squeezing out what little profit can be had in legal advertisements and the one guy who still puts his camper for sale in the classifieds.
It’s happening everywhere, but that ain’t the point of this dispatch.
The point is love.
I love this area and I love this paper because it’s given me so much and it’s let me give so much back.
Long before I ever worked at this paper, eastern Kentucky was feeding my family. I sold life insurance on this side of the river, and I worked for a couple property restoration outfits as well (shoutout to Chris Bowen at Classic for taking a chance on me in that).
Before I hired in on MLK Day 2020, the previous editor, Glenn Puit, laid a couple nickels down on my square of the roulette wheel by letting me write a couple freelance articles.
Then Aaron Snyder, the current editor, bet the whole house on me — and that was a huge deal, because I’d been out of papers for almost three years at that point, thanks to drugs and alcohol.
Here I was, a recovering alcoholic who’d made the nut by cleaning real human poop out of basements and crawlspaces, who was given a second chance.
Aaron Snyder is one of the best editors I’ve ever worked with. Past editors usually just said, “Culvyhouse, get me a story.” And I’d go get the story, file it and go home.
Aaron actually sat down and talked to me about stories — we’d go through them, trying to fill in holes. Matt Jones, the photographer here, is great for that, too — checking my blind spot, filling the gap in a story.
And Aaron let me have something no other editor ever let me have: a voice.
Aaron let me find a voice in how I write in the paper, and that voice — despite the hem-hawing from a few retired English teachers — is the vernacular of our people.
All too often, I feel like we get shut out from the news, because the language of news is so formal. How many times have we read, “The suspect engaged in a physical altercation Monday night,” when the story was really, “The suspect beat the brakes off a guy Monday night?”
If I can’t tell a story (sans the cussing, of course) like I would tell it to you a street corner, is the story even that interesting?
And we’ve had some wild stories here, too ...
... COVID outbreaks, Braidy falling apart before our eyes, a few homicides, the transformation at the KYOVA Mall, several elections, and a few features about my favorite folks, my tribe, the weirdos and the outcasts.
When Aaron bet the house on me, I didn’t even know if I could do it — maybe I’d fail like I did hocking life insurance, I worried.
Well, I found I could do it — and y’all are to thank for that. I don’t know if I could’ve handled it a moment sooner -—when I was ready, God found me a spot in Ashland, Kentucky.
And it’s kind of ironic. My entire childhood, my grandma (from Whitley County) told me to “stay the hell away from Kentucky, those people are crazy.”
I guess I’m a bit touched myself, because I found myself right at home here.
This community accepted me — by all intents and purposes an outsider — as one of their own. From the judge-executive to the man on the street, I’ve felt nothing but warmth and respect in this corner of Kentucky, even when things got a bit contentious.
I’ve seen sheer meanness and ugliness around here; I’ve seen kindness and hope. I’ve been called every name in the book; I’ve been received nice little notes from many a reader (especially Wanda Huffman, Desmond Barrett, Suzanne Griffith and the occasional phone call from Robert Rigsby).
And I wouldn’t have it any other way.
Now, even though I’m leaving, there’s plenty of fine folks here who are staying — Matt Jones is probably one of the most seasoned journalists we have on staff. Katelyn Jones is a darn fine copy editor and page designer. Mary Jane Epling is a cub reporter who is coming into her own. Matthew Sparks and William Adams are holding the fort with sports coverage.
And don’t forget the legendary Lee Ward, a West Virginian Kentucky Colonel, who is kind of a big deal.
Without these folks, I don’t know if I would’ve developed what’s going on here. Each one of them -— and the ones who have left before me — challenged me and supported me, and forced me to grow as a journalist.
I consider them my friends.
There’s good, quality news coming out of this paper — but nothing in life is free and it takes money to keep it going. So if you’re a lapsed subscriber, consider coming back.
Or at least buy a copy at the local Super Quik or Clark’s.
This paper is a special thing y’all have and I’m glad to be a part of it.
And as I told former Boyd County Sheriff Bobby Jack Woods last week, “I’m not dying, I’m just going to West Virginia.”
Now I have a week left, so if you want to deliver any baked goodies down here as a farewell treat, the paper is at 226 17th Street, Ashland, KY 41105.
And if you want to keep up with my work on the other side of the Big Sandy, you can check me out at mountainstatespotlight.org.
Reach HENRY CULVYHOUSE at henry@dailyindependent.com or (606) 326-2653 (until Aug. 4).