RUSSELL I was heading up 23 the other day from Ashland to check on something at the Greenup County Circuit Court.
As I approached the Russell/Ironton Bridge, I saw a fox dart across the road.
The first thought that came to mind was this — what on Earth is a fox doing crossing U.S. 23 in the early afternoon on a hot and sunny day?
Is the little bugger rabid? From the brief glimpse I had, he didn’t seem like he was frothing at the mouth. The rascal wasn’t limping or walking funny, no zombie shuffle from having the disease eat its brains.
Just a fox in the middle of the day.
When I came back, I told my editor I saw a fox on the side of 23, and he told me he used to have a fox living behind his house up in Westwood, and he would even see him during the day. He said he hadn’t seen the fox in a while.
“I think he moved out,” he said.
Could the fox have relocated to Russell? Did the fox call up his friend the raccoon and the opossum and offer beer and pizza to help him pack up his den into a little U-Haul and head up the road to Russell?
Surely it was a different fox — perhaps friends with my editor’s fox. Maybe it’s a different set of foxes, you know like how you got two sets of Smiths in the same county, but they swear they ain’t kin to one another. Like they’re second-cousin foxes or something.
Anyways, I did what a reporter should do to start on a topic of investigation — I Googled it.
Turns out, foxes can be active during the day, because certain prey such as chipmunks, squirrels and birds are active during the day, at least that’s what the Humane Society said.