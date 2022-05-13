NEAR ASHLAND For the better part of three years, I've driven the same route to work no matter what the job.
Whether it was at Paul Davis Restoration, Classic Construction or this fine publication, I hop U.S. 52 from Huntington and truck it across the Ashland bridge.
With the exception of the time a kind Highway Patrolman told me I was driving a tad fast — and gave me a souvenir for my trouble — there's hardly anything notable about the commute.
Until Thursday.
I was approaching the Ashland bridge in fairly dense traffic when I saw an Eastern Gray Squirrel run across the median.
Crossing the left lane, the squirrel narrowly dodge the wheels of a passenger car, only to launch himself face first into the side of a van's tire.
The tire chucked the tree rat a good 15 feet into the air, sending him into a somersault. He landed on the side shoulder and did the flop recognizable by any squirrel hunter who landed a terrible shot.
Though I've eaten my share of freshly harvested squirrel wings, I couldn't help to feel sad for the critter.
But my moment of mourning was short-lived — to my amazement, the little feller popped up and bounded off into the overgrowth as if nothing happened.
And that, my friend, is the toughest squirrel I've ever seen.
(606) 326-2653 |