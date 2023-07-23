CINCINNATI
Wednesday, the wife, the kid and I piled into the car, popped onto the Double-A and went up to Cincinnati to watch the Reds break their slump against San Francisco.
It was the first time any one of us had ever been to a Major League Baseball game. My wife got some free tickets from work. I figured we’d be in the nosebleed section, but it turns out the seats were great — we were right at the edge of the field, behind third base.
I’m talking so close, you could hear the ball slap the leather mitt. You could count the blades of grass — that’s how close we were. So close, I had to keep reminding my daughter not to put her cell phone on the ledge, because if it fell in the field, she wasn’t getting it back.
So close, she got a game-played ball.
I’ve been to a few minor league games (Nationals and Orioles farm teams), but nothing like this. It was a blast.
My father was a Washington Senators fan, so when the Nationals came to D.C., that’s where his allegiance has been.
Heck, when I sent a picture of the seats, his only reply was: “It’s a shame it’s a Reds game.”
Well, beggars can’t be choosers. I don’t hold the same hostility towards the Reds as my father. Sure, while I’d like to see the rest of the NL East step on a Lego, as my daughter would say, and the Yankees lose to the Red Sox, I’m largely Reds Agnostic.
I can’t judge them too hard. After all, my team is in the cellar as of this writing and all we have is one World Series win to Cincy’s five.
Now, while the tickets were free, the parking, the concessions, the souvenirs and the meal we had beforehand were not.
And we learned really quickly, in the city limits of Cincinnati, Ohio, nobody takes cash.
We got some gelato (I’m ashamed to say, it was better than Austin’s) — and my wife pulls out some cash.
“I’m sorry,” the lady behind the counter said. “We don’t take cash here.”
We buy our kid a shirt and a foam finger at the official Reds store (for the record, I did propose just buying one from a street vendor, but I don’t really fight for it, ya know?), the cashier said, “This is a cashless store.”
No problem. We put it on plastic and went on with our day.
My wife picked the worst time to buy some concessions. In the bottom of the third, when Will Benson slammed a homer, bringing in two other runners to establish the three-run winning score.
And when she came back with a bag of kettle corn and two souvenir cups full of slushies, she told me she had to take her cash, put it in a machine and get a gift card-type thing to pay for it.
“How do they make money on that?” she said. “It’s not like they charge extra to make the card.”
And, of course, the parking garage only took a card, too.
By the time we left, we couldn’t help but to laugh at it. Never in our lives had we been in a town where every single place we went didn’t take cash.
Sure, I know some businesses are moving toward no cash. I read the news, I don’t live under a rock. I’ve been to places that only took card, but it was few and far between.
The last time I was in New York City, while some spots only took card, every bar and pizzeria still took cash. Some of them were cash only.
I guess living around here, I took it for granted all the places that take cash. I know one guy who keeps a decent wad on him at all times, for the places that don’t take card.
Cash makes one cognizant of their funds. If you drop a $20 on the sidewalk, it’s as good as lost. A card — you can cancel a card. But cash means you have to be mindful, 100% of the time, where your billfold is.
When you have cash, you know what you’re good for. A card can decline — and, Lord knows, I’ve had quite a few do that in my time.
The clerk will softly say, “Don’t worry, it’s the system. I can run it again.”
And they run it again, and the credit card reader says, “insufficient funds.”
You leave your goods on the counter and walk away, making no eye contact with anyone.
But cash — it’s right there. You either have it or don’t. I for one will never just pile $50 work of goods on the counter when I only have a Jackson in billfold. That’s plain foolish — you literally have the option right there to count it.
Now, my wife will always tell me there’s online banking — you can check it any time. Call me paranoid, call me old-fashioned, but I don’t trust it. And I can confidently say, I’ve never had my bank account hacked by some dude sitting in a basement over in Novgorod, Russia.
No sir, I’ll incessantly check my account at the gas station ATM, thank you very much.
Cash is commanding. I can’t tell you how many times my old man would bring a few thousand dollars with him to buy a used car off some dude in the Valley Trader and straight low-ball him.
The guy would huff, then my dad would say, “I got the cash right here.”
And immediately, the seller would change his tune — $3,000 cash on hand beats some other guy saying he’ll get him the $4,800 he was asking for his Ford Taurus, only to never return.
Back in 2016, I was apartment-hunting in Salisbury, Maryland. I only took one day off to do it, so I got there early and saw maybe five or six different places.
The whole time, I kept a wad of first month’s rent and a deposit in my cowboy boot.
I landed on one within walking distances to the bars — a very important perk to me at the time — that wasn’t too far from the paper I’d be working at. Sam, the landlord, asked me to come to his house to fill out an application.
I filled everything out and then his wife said, “We’ll run a credit check and let you know in a few days. When would you be able to pay us the first month’s rent?”
Without saying a word, I reached into my boot and pulled out a wad — my entire savings, about $2,000.
Sam immediately said, “Well, we’re not going to worry about the credit check.”
I counted out the cash, signed the lease and moved in with in two weeks. Every rent payment, I did with cash — and Sam loved it.
“You know how many tenants bounce a check?” he told me one time.
Getting back to Cincy, despite the cashlessness, we still had a grand old time. A blast. My daughter is no sports ball fan, but she was grinning ear to ear, texting her friends all about it.
On the Double-A, we stopped at a little gas station/grocery store in California, Kentucky. I knew what the answer would be, but being tired and slaphappy, I decided to ask the clerk, “Y’all take cash?”
He looked at me like I had another head growing out of my neck — of course they took cash, he said.
My wife and I explained what had happened in Cincy and he shook his head.
“I never heard of a dang thing like it,” he said. “They wouldn’t take cash?”
“Yes sir,” I said. “I mean, this is America, right?”
“Dang shame what’s happening,” he said.