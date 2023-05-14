HUNTINGTON
Probably one of the greatest things about the Internet is I can pull up the old WWE/WWF Pay-Per-View matches I never got to see as a kid.
See, I caught the wrestling bug at the tail end of the Attitude Era in the early 2000s, just as the then-WWF was proclaiming victory in its Monday Night Wars over WCW.
All the boys at school were talking about it — talking about this Undertaker cat being buried alive, Mankind getting thrown off the top of Hell in a Cell. So I convinced my parents to let me start watching Raw is War on Monday and Smack Down on Thursday.
My dad, a cynical man, called it “a redneck soap opera” but even he got a kick out of The Rock’s eloquent trash talk.
“Finally ... The Rock is back to put the beatdown on your candy ass,” The Rock would say. “Can you smeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeelll what The Rock is cooking?”
But he didn’t get enough of a kick to purchase Pay-Per-View on WrestleMania or King of the Ring. And being a kid, I didn’t mind. My friend Cody’s parents would buy one occasionally and they’d tape it.
Tape it.
With a VCR, onto a VHS Cassette.
And I’d go to Cody’s and watch it again with him, even though I’d heard all the tea (that’s what the kids call gossip these days. See, I’m still hip!) about who beat who and whatnot at school.
The past couple of weeks, I got the wild hare to look up old matches on YouTube — either ones I missed because I was too young or because Cody’s family didn’t get the chance to tape them.
And let me tell y’all — 1990s, early 2000s wrestling is still wild to watch.
Look, I know the matches are predetermined, and I know it’s all performance art — heck, my dad spoiled that for me as a kid.
“It’s all fake,” he told 8- or 9 year-old Henry. “Just like Santa Claus.”
Even back then, it didn’t matter. I partly started watching just to have something to talk about at school (and I suspect that’s why most guys still watch football, but they’ll never admit it).
But quickly, I was captivated by the story. It was like watching real-life superheroes week in and week out.
I mean, 9-year-old Henry Culvyhouse thought The Undertaker’s midlife crisis when he rode a motorcycle into the arena with Limp Bizkit’s “Rollin’” playing was cool. I mean, so cool. He was a biker, man.
Today, rewatching these matches, I’m more impressed with how those guys could do what they did week after week.
Sure, the punches are pulled, there are ways to take a fall, and the tables probably have a bit more give than a standard one, but I couldn’t imagine landing on my back night after night on that hard mat and having to do it again.
I’m 31 and I have to roll my back out after deadlifting 250 pounds. I’m not a strong man or a tough man by any stretch.
But Mick Foley was 33 when he fell 16 feet off the top of the cage, through the Spanish announcers’ table — it’s always the Spanish announcers’ table — and that was just the stunt.
The second stunt went wrong when he fell through the cage on a botched choke slam by The Undertaker.
Yet the show went on. Mick kept it moving and pushed for the finish, cementing his legacy as one of the toughest guys out there.
Terry Funk, at the age of 53, did a barbed wire match in the ECW that turned into a literal blood bath. By the time it was all said and done, both men were completely wrapped in barbed wire, with blood gushing out of them. It took several people with wire cutters to get them loose so they rush them to the emergency room.
When I outgrew my wrestling phase in middle school — like most of the boys did growing up — it was easy to dismiss as little kid stuff, something for babies. It was up there with wearing tighty-whities (a faux paus in the early- to mid-2000s) or playing make-believe at lunch rather than basketball.
I’m watching that play out right now with my step-daughter — she’s about to go into sixth grade. She’s listening to her own music now, watching anime and insists on wearing these foot-tall boots we got her.
She wants to talk with her friends, she’s starting to show less willingness to go play on a playground or mess with her toys. She’s getting too cool for Mom and Dad; all we can do is step back a little and let her find what she’s looking for (within reason, of course).
No longer a girl, but not a woman — the ol’ gorky phase, is what my dad called it. We’ve all been there — our bodies are changing and our mind is trying to catch up. We got hormones coursing through us.
On the other side, we become teenagers and suddenly, we think we know everything about the world and nobody can tell us any different. Then we become adults and life cracks us in the skull with a steel chair (perhaps several times, for some of us) and we learn we actually don’t know anything about life.
That we’re always learning.
And I’m learning a couple things — going through that change was hard for me as a kid, but being the parent in that change is hard, too. On the one hand, you want to keep them a little kid forever because you’re scared for them. On the other hand, you want them to become the person they’re supposed to be.
And wrestling might be predetermined, but you take guys like Foley and Funk and The Undertaker (who wrestled until he could qualify for AARP) it takes a level of physicality, endurance and performance talent to go in week after week, month after month and year after year taking knocks and bumps to give the audience what they want.
I’m sure Lily will have her wrestling, too, one day. When she’s a woman, she’ll pick up some old video game or cartoon or something and appreciate it through a new pair of glasses.
And it’ll be a pretty cool thing to watch.