INWOOD, W.VA.
When I was about 16 years old, Mary Golliday opened a bakery across the street from house.
I knew Mary from when she was in the marching band — she was a senior when I was a freshman.
If there's one word to sum up Mary, it would be industrious. She always tried to figure out a way to work for herself, to be her own boss and she damn near got expelled for it.
During her senior year, she'd slip off campus and drive over to King's Pizza, which was owned by some genuine New Yorkers, and buy several boxes of pizza. She'd stop at the dollar store and pick up candy and soft drinks and whatever else teenagers in 2007 would like to buy.
Then she'd bring it all back and set up shop in the band room — people would sneak back there and buy these goods from her for a considerable mark-up.
While it was mostly students, I can say — and I'm sure if he would've been fired for it, it would've happened by now — the band director did as well.
When the school store, which sold cookies at lunch, started running in the red, word got out Mary's store was putting them out of business.
The principal came down hard and tried to get her expelled, but they worked out a deal for her to finish via home-schooling.
Fastforward a year, and Mary took a loan out from a well-off family member and opened a little shop called "Cakes and Such." It would become my first job — I'd dance on the side of the road dressed like a cupcake for $6 an hour under the table, as well as wash some dishes.
Mary always had an idea to turn the shop into more than a shop — she wanted it to be a hangout space. When she started dating a musician named Josh McDonald — who would become one of my best friends — she got the idea to get a hold of a piano.
A search in the Valley Trader turned up a piano for free down in Virginia, about an hour away from Inwood.
So Mary, Josh, this cat named Jerry and I loaded up into Ford Ranger with the little half seats in the back and rode down there to pick it up.
Now this piano was old and it was heavy, one of those cast-iron jobs from around the early 20th Century. It took all four of us and the dude who owned it to even get it on the truck.
I don't even think we strapped it down — we just loaded it up and went up Interstate 81.
But when we got there, we found we couldn't even budge the piano a lick to the tailgate, much less get it started off of there.
We went at it for about 45 minutes. Sweaty, winded and exasperated, we threw our hands up in defeat.
Then Josh called an old buddy of his, who it turns out was the strongest man in Berkeley County.
I don't know it for a fact, but I'm about 90% sure Lee Morrison never set foot in a gym, never pressed a barbell.
But Lee practically grew up on a junkyard. His dad always had to make sure to keep the number of junked cars on the property down to get around getting a license from the county.
He could pull an engine out of a car with his bare hand, he'd toss hay bales in the spring and weedeat all summer. One year, he got by doing nothing but hauling junk.
Mechanic work, construction work, yard work, you name it — Lee could do it.
When Lee showed up, cigarette dangling from his lips, he looked at the piano and said, "step back."
Hand to God, I tell you Lee grabbed that piano with one arm and pulled it clean out of the truck, slowly lowering the one end to the ground. He then hopped up into the bed and carefully pushed the rest down, setting on the sidewalk in front of the business.
After snuffing out his Marlboro, he pushed it inside himself. placing it at its spot.
Mary loved playing the piano. I'd walk in there after school and hear her singing and playing when the shop was slow. With Josh strumming his guitar, the two would play duets.
About a year or so later, Mary moved the shop up to some fancy new shopping center they'd built on the hill near Martinsburg.
I'd helped a little bit with the move, but I can't say where I was at the day they took the piano up there.
All I know is, about a half a mile from the shop, up Route 11 right in front of the Inwood Assembly of God, that piano tipped over the side and shattered into a thousand pieces on the pavement.
The last tune it played was a cacophony of sharps and flats, bass and treble clef.
The wood portion of the piano ended up on the side of the road. Josh and I later manhandled the iron portion and got back to the scrap pile at my house.
And eventually, Lee and I would take that iron ± along with the rest of the pile — and cash it in for junk.
The shop in Martinsburg didn't last at all. In fact, she never got it opened. Mary and Josh went their separate ways; when I was in college, she opened a store in the mall selling second-hand clothes.
That didn't last, either. Heck, the mall itself didn't even last.
Last I heard, Mary's a mother, she decorates some cakes on the side and she still plays music.
Josh is a comedian and he's a father and he's still my go-to for moving furniture.
And Lee's since married and lost a finger after smashing it with a hammer and letting it get infected to the point he had to get cut off.
And myself?
Heck, I'm in awe I've ever made it this far.
