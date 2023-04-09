HUNTINGTON
Before we get into just how a bird crapped on me twice, we've got to back up to the first big windstorm we had this year.
It was a Friday night back in March, maybe late February, and my wife and shouldn't have driven clear out to Ironton to eat some barbecue that night. But it was date night, and — tornado watches and all — we were bound and determined to eat some ribs.
After braving the whipping winds on U.S. 52 in the shoebox Mitsubishi Mirage she drove, we had to drive around the block because a neighbor's tree fell and blocked the road.
Early the next morning, Birdie Sue the Wonder Beagle bayed from her crate, which meant Dolly the Bully was up, too, and I had to let them out the back door for them to do their business.
That's when I noticed the neighbor's wooden privacy fence was down. It wasn't a big deal; our side of the property line has a chain link fence, spaced out by a 3-foot gap of no-man's land. Neither of us knows who owns it.
I went back to bed and when I arose for good that morning, the neighbor had propped his fence back up.
We go through March and Birdie figured out a way to squeeze past the back gate to roam the neighborhood. After about two phone calls from the neighbor saying he found my dog, I figured out how she did it and stuck a cinder block in front, barring her exit.
Then the winds of late March came and my neighbor's fence was done for good — I was taking a nap when I heard it smash — I looked out the window to see if there was a car accident or a maniac wielding a gun.
Nope, just the neighbor's fence.
The fence was down for the count this time, reduced to a pile of clapboard fit for the burn pile.
I've never been worried about Dolly getting out — she's a home body who wants to stick by her family. Given her American Bulldog breeding, she's most at home guarding the homestead, which in translates to her barking at every Kroger sack blowing past the house.
Besides, she's a little too hefty to bound over a fence — that Lab part of her breeding is starting to show, especially since my wife insists on feeding her leftovers.
Birdie, on the other hand, is a lean, mean, sniffing machine.
Now that the neighbor's fence was down, she could see into the alleyway, directly in the eye-line of a Golden Retriever.
That's when I started getting the calls. I got three or four the week before last.
I had a hunch she was jumping the fence, but every time I tried to spy her doing it she would catch me and decided against hopping it.
April Fools Day was the last straw. I had to chase that dog no less than five times that morning.
First I put a pool noodle on the fence, thinking it would keep her from gripping and she'd slip back. That didn't work.
Then I planted some shrubs my wife figured would keep her out. After planting them along the fence line, I sat back and drank some water.
The Golden Retriever walked out into its back yard and Birdie Sue howled and bayed, before running at full sprint and jumping the fence like an Olympian.
By this time, I'd had enough. I found some old chain and a lock and tied her to the side of fence.
That'll show her — only it didn't. She squeezed out the fence and slipped the collar. I forgot to put the cinder block back during one of my half-dozen retrievals that morning.
Sunday evening, after catching a matinee, we stopped at the hardware store and picked up some chicken wire and zip ties.
As I fastened the chicken wire to the top of the fence, I noticed a little white spot on my hand.
I wondered if a bird had done its business on me. Then I figured maybe I accidentally got some from the fence.
The second time, I felt it hit my shoulder.
Keeping my mouth closed, I walked back a tick and looked up at the tree growing up along the fence and spotted a black bird sitting up in the crook of some branches.
"I'll shoot you," I shouted at the bird.
My wife laughed, then I laughed.
So far the chicken wire is holding up. Birdie Sue hasn't made an escape. That bird up in the tree is alive and well. If I have to fool around that fence, I'll check before I go under that tree.
Reach HENRY CULVYHOUSE at (606) 326-2653 or henry@dailyindependent.com.