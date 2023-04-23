WEST HUNTINGTON
The West End is the best end of Huntington.
Sure, there's Fourth Avenue with the drunk college kids, there's Pullman Square with the restaurants and the movie house, there's the South Side with Ritter Park, but nothing quite compares to the charm of the West End.
Here are some reports from the West End:
• The former Carousel Club — a strip joint where I heard patrons would throw dime bags of drugs on the stage for tips — went on sale for $69,000.
• It doesn't happen as often as people outside the West End think, but I did get to play a game of "is it fireworks or is it gun shots?" this past week. Anyways, the three pops sounded far enough away for somebody else to call it in.
• An elderly gentleman with a cane busted into the West-End Sheetz "T'ed off that I can't pump my gas." He screamed at the attendants, telling them he couldn't figure out the chip reader. An attendant led him outside to figure it out. Only as I pulled onto the bridge to Ohio, it dawned on me he could've just paid for his gas at the register.
• There's a guy who stands at the corner of my block every day from the hours of 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. He gets dropped off by the bus and stands there all day, smoking. He doesn't cause any trouble; he doesn't say a word to anyone. My wife and I call him Stan(d) Lee, and we believe he is the protector of our hood.
• At the exits, there are panhandlers. They work in shifts — I've literally seen one trade a sign off to another and walk away. While I've heard a lot of people cuss them, I have to say I'm impressed — they got it down to a science.
• In the summer time, I've seen two lemonade stands pop up and one Mountain Dew stand just around the corner from my house. The children of the West End are quite industrious.
• A deputy sheriff was buying a can of chew at a gas station. The cashier carded him. He walked outside, got his wallet from his cruiser and brought it back in to show his ID, all in full uniform. After he left, she didn't card anyone else.
• The West End is home to multiple culinary institutions — the Midway Drive-In, West Tenampa (which serves breakfast and Mexican on the weekends) and No. 1 Kitchen. The West End No. 1 Kitchen is vastly superior to the Route 60 No. 1; anyone who says different should not be trusted.
• There's a guy in the summer time who rides a bicycle covered in Christmas lights. He's not to be confused for the guy who rides an adult three-wheeler with a speaker in the rear basket, blasting music.
• Years ago, I was once T-boned by a lady on the West End. I got out, made sure she was all right. She was crying because she didn't have a license. Since I was driving a 2000 Ford Taurus and any damage could only increase the resale value, I told her not to worry about it. However, when I shook her hand I discovered she only had three fingers. I didn't show it, but it freaked me out.
• The quickest way to get rid of metal is to set it in the alley. By the time the sun rises, it'll be gone.
• I don't see them as often as I used to, but there's a pickup truck that flies up by the house every once in a blue moon with a pack of beagles in the bed and the cab. I'm not talking four or five — I'm talking more than a dozen. They hop around and bawl and howl.
• The flower man of Huntington likes to hang on the West End. He keeps a buggy full of fake flowers — so many flowers, they're pouring over the side of it. I don't know if he sells them, because I don't see a "for sale" sign. He's either a business man or a flower collector. Either way, I'm here for it.
• The First Street Kroger, where all the West Enders shop, has a security guard at the front with a bulletproof vest. However, it's the only Kroger I've been to in town that doesn't have a self checkout that glitches out every five items because it thinks you're stealing. I guess that's what the "guard" is there for?
Reach HENRY CULVYHOUSE at henry@dailyindependent.com or (606) 326-2653.