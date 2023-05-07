HUNTINGTON
Last Saturday, I awoke before sunrise to get into the woods for a little bit of turkey hunting.
Of course, whenever one of us gets up, we have to let the dogs out to tinkle because otherwise they'll whine and whimper until you do. Following the old dictate "happy wife, happy life," I opened back door so they'd have access to the doggy door in the downstairs half-bath.
I go hunting out-Wayne, so my cell service is non-existent in them there hills, so I missed the alarmed phone call from my wife that Dolly apparently brought a live possum into the house.
When I got back, she said to me, "Did you listen to my voicemail?"
Here's the thing, folks — voicemails give me anxiety. I'm always afraid that on the other end will be some horrible news like somebody dying or my house is on fire. I'd rather get that information in person, you know?
Even though when I finally get around to my voicemail, it's a scattershot of the same five people saying, "Hey, call me when you get a chance" and someone trying reach me about my extended car warranty.
So I listened to it:
"Just wanted to let you know, I just had to get a pair of kitchen tongs and had to pick up a LIVE POSSUM from our living room floor. Thanks, bye."
So here's what happened ... At some point after I left, Dolly found a small possum in the back yard. She brought it inside — Birdie freaked out and howled at it, prompting my wife to come downstairs to see what the commotion was about.
There in the living room, Dolly sat next to the possum, wagging her tail like nothing was amiss, while Birdie was bawling and barking at the little critter. Some dog — probably Birdie — also left a puddle of urine nearby.
The possum, of course, played dead.
So my wife grabbed a pair of kitchen tongs and set it in the alley. When she looked out the window, the possum was gone.
Fast-forward — my wife and I (the kid was at her daddy's that day) spend a lazy Saturday full of grocery shopping, wandering about Target, milling about the house, window-shopping at the ReStore and catching a movie.
We get back from the movie house a little before 10 p.m. and crash on the couch for a few minutes before bed. That's when I hear Dolly barking up a store in the bathroom.
I investigate.
Dolly, all 80 pounds of bulldog, had that possum cornered. The little feller took one look at me and fell over "dead." I shoo Dolly away and shut the door, barricading it with a space heater to prevent the marsupial from getting loose in the house.
I grabbed a pair of cheap, plastic kitchen tongs (my wife threw the good ones away after tossing the little guy out the first time) and barged into the bathroom.
As soon as I grabbed its tail, the tongs snapped in my hand.
Dolly took that as her out, snatched the possum and ran out into the back yard.
Barefoot, I walk across the back yard to grab the pooper scooper — my wife is yelling at the dogs to stay away from the wild animal.
"I think he's dead," I tell my wife.
The little guy's gray fur was matted with my dog's slobber, his pink tail curled up into his body. His teeth shown; his little tongue was sticking out. This possum wasn't playing dead — by golly, he had to be dead.
But when I grabbed it with the scooper, it opened its eyes and moved its head, before resuming unconsciousness. The Academy Award for best dead animal went to that critter, for sure.
I tossed it over the fence, then went around the house to see if it was still there.
Meanwhile, my dogs are waking up the entire neighborhood — this is the most excitement they've had all week.
I poked the possum to see if it was still kicking. It was, so I picked him up again with the pooper scooper and walked two and half blocks away to place him near some brush.
As I walked back to the house — in sweatpants and house shoes, pooper scooper in hand — a mid-90s Buick beeped at me as I crossed the street.
In that moment, I realized I just became that guy's West-End anecdote. I could see him now:
"Baby, I was driving home from work and I seen a guy in pajamas dart across the road with a pooper scooper in his hand, but no dog," he says.
"I told you to pack on that end of town. Lord knows what he was doing out there," his wife says.
If only they knew.
Reach HENRY CULVYHOUSE at henry@dailyindependent.com or (606) 326-2653.