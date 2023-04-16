CATLETTSBURG
Anyone who keeps up with Boyd County politics knows there are a few immutable truths.
1. Years ago, the easiest way for a Republican to get elected was to run as a Democrat. Today, the easiest way for a Democrat to get elected is to become a Republican. Just ask the Sheriff or the County Clerk or the District 1 Commissioner or the District 1 Constable.
2. The county and the city will always talk about working together, but all that teamwork has resulted in a county of 45,000 with two malls and potentially two convention centers.
3. The closest 1-to-1 bet in all of the county is for Commissioner Randy Stapleton’s cell phone to interrupt a meeting of the Boyd County Fiscal Court.
Even when he tries, Randy just can’t quite seem to tame that cell phone.
It almost seems like every other meeting, James Brown’s “I Feel Good” will bust through the meeting. Randy will pull out his cell phone and silence it. On occasion, he’ll answer it and say, “I’m in a meeting, I’ll call you back.”
Remember the public hearings surrounding the race track, when a vocal minority of the county turned out to tell the court Boyd was going to hell for letting a few ponies and one-armed bandits in?
Guess whose cell phone rang that time. Randy Stapleton’s. It was glorious — things were tense, until Brown’s iconic “WHOAAAA” echoed through the chambers, sending the crowd into laughter.
It’s a running joke at the court. Eric Chaney is always busting Randy’s chops about it, lightheartedly, of course. When that cell phone goes off, Chaney will say, “I knew it was going to happen” and he’ll laugh.
Right before the start of Tuesday’s fiscal court meeting, Chaney jokingly said, “I’ll give $20 to whoever calls Randy so we can hear his new ringtone.”
Randy pulled out his cell phone and turned the ringer off. There were going to be no interruptions this meeting.
During the whirlwind meeting that ensued — where they tackled roads, economic development and more — Chaney all of the sudden heard his own voice coming through a speaker.
The speaker of a cell phone.
Randy’s cell phone.
“I hit the wrong button,” Randy said, as he turned down his cell.
Somewhere, in the midst of the meeting, he logged onto the livestream of the meeting and accidentally played it at full volume.
At least he tried. The real question, what’s Randy Stapleton’s new ringtone?
Is it “Living in America?”