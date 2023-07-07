BELLEFONTE
I took the holiday shift at the paper over the long weekend, agreeing to cover the 29th annual Bellefonte Fourth of July parade.
It was a fine event — small town, homey — you can read the details at dailyindependent.com
As I watched the floats and what have you line up, I couldn't help to think about the annual Inwood, West Virginia, Christmas Parade.
In my mind, Christmas always started the first Sunday of December, the day of the parade. We'd spend all morning decorating the house, putting ornaments on the pipe cleaner tree and by about 1 p.m., we'd be lined up along U.S. Route 11 with the rest of the South Berkeley County.
It had everything you'd want in a parade — the high school marching band, little girls from tumbling schools, old guys in classic cars.
There'd be floats from just about every church around — the Baptists, the Methodists, the Church of God, the Pentecostals and the non-denominational with the contemporary worship band up the road.
A few old guys dressed as Mountain Men of old wore their coonskin caps and fired black powdered rifles into the sky. A friend of mine used to joke they probably just got lost in the woods and wandered out into the parade.
There'd be Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts and Santa Claus.
And of course, there was heavy equipment — well-drillers, dump trucks and, my favorite, the multiple septic truck outfits in the county. My dad was always tickled by the one with the slogan "We're No. 1 in the No. 2 business."
And, of course, the sheriffs' departments led the front the parade and the South Berkeley Volunteer Fire Department brought up the rear, blasting their sirens to signify the end of the procession.
It was a glorious parade. It was the only parade in that end of the county. You'd have to bring two grocery sacks, because you'd fill one up halfway through the parade.
I remember one year the parade got snagged for a half hour and these kids from the Pee Wee football league in front of us had these full-sized Mr. Goodbars, and they kept throwing them and throwing them and throwing them and throwing them.
I made off with 20 Mr. Goodbars that year and, I can tell you, after eating 20 Mr. Goodbars in the span of a week or two, I ain't had 20 Mr. Goodbars in the 20 or so years since.
Heck, I marched in the parade, playing "Santa Claus Is Coming To Town" with the Musselman Marching Appleman band — because the best mascot a high school can have is an Apple. Very intimidating.
I've been to plenty parades — the Apple Blossom Parade, the Apple Harvest Parade, the Apple Butter Parade (listen, we grow a lot of apples where I'm from).
I've even been to a parade in New York City. You want to talk about people and floats, there was no end to this parade. Hanging on a bit of scaffolding, I watched it go by and it seemed like they'd still be marching to this day; that's how long it was.
But I've never been to a parade that reminded me of my hometown parade — until I worked on the Fourth of July and I came out to the 29th Annual Bellefonte parade.
There are certain things I'm a sucker for and a smalltown, hometown parade will always be one of them.
Reach HENRY CULVYHOUSE at henry@dailyindependent.com or (606) 326-2653.