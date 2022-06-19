CATLETTSBURG In the Circuit Court of Berkeley County, West Virginia, Judge Gray Silver III had a little slogan — "Lawyers have an interesting relationship with time."
Now I was South Berkeley-bred, and though I might have had a close call or two, I had never been inside of a courtroom until I found myself reporting on crime for my hometown paper.
It didn't take long for me to see what Judge Silver III meant by it — the lawyers would say a hearing would take 30 minutes, and two hours would go by before the judge would take another 45 minutes to go in the back and ponder on it, then make a ruling.
The lawyers would say, "it's only a four-day trial" and nine days later the jury would go into deliberations.
All that is to say, Judge Silver III — perhaps one of the most diplomatic and loquacious judges I ever had the pleasure to cover — was really saying, "lawyers have no concept of time."
And that's what I had seen in the courts — no matter the state I reported in — until I come to Boyd County, Kentucky.
Judge George Davis and Judge John Vincent keep the trains a-running in their courts — most days, they start on time and most days they end on time. If a trial takes three days, by golly, it will be three days.
If an argument takes an hour, it'll take an hour.
But Thursday, sitting in Judge Vincent's court, I could hear the echoes of ol' Gray Silver, who has long since retired and is presumably enjoying his time on tree stands or in turkey blinds.
Sebastian "Just because you did it doesn't mean you're guilty" Joy told the judge he had to bunt a trial date in early July because he had double-booked himself in federal court, and the feds weren't having it.
"What about late July, early August?" Vincent asked.
Apparently, the prosecutors were rotating out on vacations then.
"How about Sept. 19?" Smith asked.
At that point, the defendant — appearing via the video link with the jail — sighed, "My God."
Either they he chose to ignore it or he didn't hear it, because Vincent kept right along trying to figure out a date. At times, they had to ask Public Defender Brian Hewlett if any of his cases, set for this date or that, would actually go or plead guilty.
How many lawyers does it take to pick a date? Apparently four is the answer.
After some hemming and hawing, going back and forth, the lawyers finally landed on a day — Aug. 15. Now it would be tough — they'd have to run two half days of trial and a full day. But to everyone involved, it seemed doable.
"How about we set a pretrial for Aug. 4?" Vincent said.
"I can't, Judge," Joy said. "That's my anniversary."
With a chuckle, Vincent asked, "She wants you all day long?"
Joy replied, "I think she wants me all week."
"Well, we've all been there," Vincent said. "Am I right, guys?"
After landing on a good date for that in July, Joy asked to be excused — Hewlett said, "That's true love right there."
"I don't know if it's love or if I'm afraid," Joy joked.
