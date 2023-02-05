MARTINSBURG, W.VA.
My father was a substitute teacher most of my childhood, so whenever I had a snow day, that meant he had a snow day too.
My father had a perpetual wheel on his hind-end. He could never sit still in one spot, unless he had a tub of ice cream and a Nationals game on.
So after the dig-out — if it even snowed that hard — he'd have me pile into his 1989 Bronco II and we'd go off a-gallivanting. And many times, that gallivanting ended at the local pawn shops.
Now my pops would be the first to tell you, you don't always find the best deals at the pawn shop. If you don't know what you're looking at, they'll straight rob you.
Most of the time, we'd leave empty-handed, my father asking how far these people had their heads up a particular orifice.
But every once in a great while, you find something — for me, I was always looking for video games. For him, he glanced at tools.
There was Frazier's, there was AEZ, there was Famous. There were a couple more, but those were the big three.
Unlike around here, where the pawn shops put on airs like they're a department store — with the shiny floors and the lit cases — the pawn shops we'd frequent always had a lingering smell of gasoline.
That's because instead of setting the lawn equipment outside, they'd just keep it inside the store — you'd have to climb over a weed eater to look at a guitar.
Frazier's always had a some good deals, especially on the DVDs they sold out of a binder in the front. Looking back at through adult eyes, I wouldn't be surprised if they were bootlegged — some of them just had the name written on the disc with a sharpie.
Of course, Frazier's was constantly getting in trouble for hocking stolen goods — there was a run where the guy behind the counter was in jail every other week for transferring and receiving.
That guy — and I don't think his name was Frazier — had a goatee and wore a hoodless sweatshirt and sat in a recliner behind the counter. Usually there would be two or three other dudes from the neighborhood sitting with him, shooting the breeze.
When I worked for K-Mart, I came to find out a lot of the shoplifters would sell their goods there.
As a kid, these places were wondrous, despite the yellowed walls from the cigarette smoke.
Stacks of VHS tapes, guns, bows, instruments — I would get bored in a Walmart or Target, but for some reason the pawn shops always held my attention.
How many Walmarts have you walked into with swords mounted to the walls?
I remember one time we were looking for something in a pawn shop and I saw a back room with a beaded current. I was maybe 10 or 11 — I poked my head back there and saw shelves full of dirty movies.
For a boy on the brink of pubescence, you couldn't ask for a cooler place to go.
When I got to middle school, I joined the band — guess where my Yamaha trumpet came from? Let's just say, I don't think it was ever reported stolen.
Today, my wife and my daughter share no love of the pawn shop and perhaps it's for the best.
The pawn brokers around here don't reek of gas, nor do they have a cast of characters using the store as their living room. So I spare my family the experience and pop inside by myself.
I take the time, I peruse through.
And just like my dad, I find myself walking out empty-handed, wondering where the heck they come up with these prices.
