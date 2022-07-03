HUNTINGTON
My parents came into town last week to visit, to check out the new house my wife and I recently bought and to visit their step-grandchild.
The visit was good — they’re doing fine, thanks for asking.
But I’ll tell you, my dad’s gotten old since the last time I’ve seen him — and that was only in April.
I mean, don’t take it the wrong way — he’s still get many years of buying green bananas ahead of him, I’m sure. Before I was born he quit the family tradition of guzzling liquor, and when I was 9 he put down cigarettes. I even think he’s cut back on the other primary killer of Culvyhouse men — fried food.
He gets around pretty good for a guy in his mid-60s. But a switch appears to have flipped for him.
When I was a kid, my father was always the first to call an elderly driver “an old fart” when they held up the passing lane on the interstate. A feller in his golden days meandering about the chip aisle taking 10 years to pick up a bag of Lay’s was “an old geezer” in my dad’s book.
Last Friday, he and my mom pulled up to my house in a 2006 Grand Marquis — it’s a Crown Vic with leather seats and the ability to open the back door from the inside. He’d told me he bought the dang thing, but seeing him drive it was something different.
“I always wondered why these old farts drove these, and now that I’m an old fart I can see why,” my father said, baring his dentures with a grin, raising his eyebrows behind his wraparound sunglasses.
Alas, the very man I’ve called “the old man” my entire life had become an old man.
He’s loving it.
The entire weekend, we piled into the car and my father drove it proud as a peacock.
“Feel how smooth it is,” he said. “This thing rides smooth.”
It was smooth, even on Huntington streets — I’m sure one or two of us has bent a rim on the Jewel City’s World Famous Pot Holes.
We rode about town, my father looking for a store to spoil his granddaughter.
“That’s our job now,” he would later say on the porch, my mother nodding in agreement.
You want to know the carrying capacity of a Grand Marquis’ trunk? I don’t know if it will fit a body like you see on “The Sopranos,” but I can tell it’ll fit a really tall 9-year-going-on-10-year-old’s new bicycle with fair ease.
Mostly — we did have to take the front wheel off to make it fit.
When we went to the lake, my father stayed ashore, pouring Diet Pepsi from a 2-liter bottle into a 20-ounce bottle to sip.
“I can’t get in, the doctor said I had to stay out for so many weeks,” he said.
The conversation spun every which way over the weekend — from finches he found on birdwatching trips, to the hurdles he’s crossed applying for Medicare to politics (loudly, of course, in public places) to the senior deal he got on his cable bill to how spicy the mildly seasoned barbacoa taco was at Black Sheep.
You know something — it fits him well. It fits him really well.
Some guys age terribly — they try to trap their youth through a Rogaine, Porsches and denial. Others embrace it head on — they enjoy the slow lane, they just want to sit on the beach and watch their family play in the lake.
I’m glad my old man, who really is finally old, can age in grace.