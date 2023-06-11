HUNTINGTON
Birdie Sue the Wonder Beagle has left the Culvyhouse Family.
And it hurts, it sucks; frankly, when my wife told me she was finally gone, I almost broke out into tears waiting in line to buy a sweet onion chicken teriyaki from Subway.
And it’s nobody’s fault — that’s what so crappy about it.
See, Birdie Sue and Dolly Parton — my American Bulldog/Lab mix — would get into sisterly fights from time to time. Usually over food.
Dolly would normally be the aggressor. She’d start growling, her fur raising on the nape of her neck.
Most of the time we could divert them away from each other — but every once in a while, it would be an all-out brawl.
Dolly would tackle her and pin her to the ground. She’d bark and nip, but never once did I ever see her put her teeth into the little Beagle.
Now Birdie would pull out all the stops. More than once, she’d draw blood from Dolly’s snout.
After breaking them up with a broom, we’d segregate them for a while. Dolly would always be bloody, while most of the time Birdie never even had a scratch.
When we first brought Birdie Sue home, this happened maybe once a week. After about a month, it tapered off.
We’d been fight-free for roughly three months until last week.
My daughter, Lily, was eating on the couch when both dogs encircled her to beg for scraps. She finished her food and Birdie crawled on her lap.
Dolly took offense and, before we knew it, a fight broke out.
Luckily, Lily was able to jump off the couch and get away — a stray paw claw scratched her, but nothing more.
Birdie and Dolly went at it. When I rushed into the living room with the broom, I saw Dolly do something I’d never seen before.
She sank her teeth into Birdie’s shoulder, locked her jaw and shook her like a rag doll. From the angle I was standing, I thought it was her neck. I thought we had a dead dog on our hands.
We got them apart and both were worse for the wear — Dolly bleeding from her nose and Birdie bleeding from her leg.
As we kept Dolly in the back yard and Birdie in the bathroom, my wife and I had a talk on the porch.
We couldn’t do this anymore. When it was great, it was great. But when would the next fight be? Would it be in three weeks, three months or three years? Would Lily get hurt? Would Dolly kill Birdie?
Somebody was going to have to go, but which one?
I love both those dogs so much — probably more than any other dogs I’ve ever had the pleasure of knowing. We’d raised Dolly from a pup, when she couldn’t even climb on the couch. We got Birdie when she was six months old. It took some adjusting, but she found her place in the family.
Dolly was the fun dog, the one looking to hike and camp and play fetch. Birdie was the roamer and the cuddler — either she was running around outside sniffing every track left by God’s creatures or she would snuggle up on your lap and fall asleep.
Dolly is the Diva, Birdie is the Sweetness.
And I didn’t want either to go.
But when you love something, sometimes you have to let it go — at least that’s what so many corny 1990s Rom-Coms taught me.
We debated the merits of each dog, of our attachments to them. Of their place in our family. And what would become of each if we adopted one out.
As lovely as Dolly is to us and our friends, the chances of someone taking her in was slim to none. Her fate, in my opinion, was pretty bleak. If she ended up at the pound, she’d be put down. She’s got that Pit head; no one would want to take the chance.
Or she’d be guarding a stash of dope or fighting in the ring. At least that’s where my mind went.
Birdie had a shot at finding a family — she’s a gentle Beagle whose only fault is crapping in the house when she doesn’t have access to the dog door. The dog literally dances like Snoopy, getting on her hind legs and twirling round and round.
Of course we had our concern. At this point, with eight months inside a house, she couldn’t go back to the kennels and be treated like the hunting dog she is.
Always the worry-wart, I feared if she was taken in by an old-school hunter, she’d wind up on the back 40 with a .22 in her head because she couldn’t hunt.
So we did what I never wanted to do. My wife put up a Facebook post trying to find a home.
As we waited for a bite, I wavered. I wondered maybe that fight was the last fight. Maybe they finally worked out the pecking order. After all, there wasn’t any trouble after that.
When my wife told me she found a home — 5 acres for her out in Sissonville, West Virginia, fully fenced in with a doggie door — I was happy for Birdie, but also sad.
It became real — and I didn’t want to let go.
So I did what anyone does in the 21st Century: I Googled it.
My research found this — a large dog like Dolly killing a small dog like Birdie is so common, vets call it “Big Dog Little Dog” attacks.
Knowing how happy-go-lucky Birdie is, I know she’ll be happy with the family who took her in. She’ll bring them many years of joy — but dang if the house doesn’t feel empty when I come home.
Like someone took the TV or the refrigerator.
Except its worse ... it’s my dog.
But the silver lining to all this is since Birdie Sue left, Dolly has been a lot more chill. Not nearly on edge — she’s not constantly competing with another dog for treats and attention.
Maybe it was best for both.