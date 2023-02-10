INWOOD, W.VA.
I turned 31 last month, so I’m officially at that age where I hate change and I’ve joined my “What’s happening in your hometown” Facebook group.
I grew up in Inwood, West Virginia, a little highway town off Interstate 81, former home of the Musselman Apple packing factory, where train car upon train car of apples were mashed into cider and sauce.
Like any self-respecting Southern town, we had a Food Lion, which is like a Kroger but with haze of a suspicion after an ABC expose caught workers bleaching moldy deli meat in 1992 and blasted it on the air.
The Food Lion was just up the road from where I grew up. It wasn’t the store we did our main shopping at, but if you needed something in a pinch, my family would stop in.
Within the Food Lion parking lot stood one of the then-four Waffle Houses in the Great State of West Virginia. It was there in high school my friends and I would drink coffee and eat pie, attempting to flirt with a 20-something waitress named Penny.
We’re talking the mid-to-late 2000s, so the stench of Vin Diesel’s “Fast and Furious” franchise hung thickly in the air for our youths. From my booth in Waffle House, I could see a bunch of guys in my class line up their souped-up Hondas, their lowered Focuses, their Toyotas with a coffee can tail pipes.
And then some country boys from Bunker Hill (a postal address a few miles south) or from over Buck Hill would roll up in their raised mudd’n trucks and park along beside them.
They’d get out and chat and talk — as the Food Lion closed up for the night, they’d burn rubber in the parking lot, shredding tread into white smoke.
Next to this shopping center was a straight, flat road that ran up the South Berkeley Recycling Center — occasionally, they’d run a drag race or two up there, but it happened way less than you’d think.
Heck, I even put my mom’s 1996 Buick Regal up against my friend Nate Paige’s mom’s 2000-something Impala. I won, even though we probably had the same engine.
Of course, I had friends who worked there — Chad White and Jenny Jones (who are now married with a kid) worked there for the longest time, as did Sam Sisk and Renee Dutton.
I never could get hired in, but that’s 100% on me. You see, when this one boy I knew down there died of a freak medical issue, I put in the next day. When they told me they weren’t hiring, I said, “well didn’t so-and-so just die?”
Man, just typing that out makes feel so much embarrassment and shame of my 15-year-old self.
This past week, I saw a status on the “What’s going on in Inwood, Bunker Hill and Gerrardstown WV” Facebook group where a woman warned folks to stay away from Food Lion, because it wasn’t open — if you can envision parts of her status in ALL CAPS, you’re right on the money.
I was surprised, so I looked at the comments. Apparently they shut down the old store — the one Chad White and I would buy preserved meats to eat in the back of Mrs. French’s English class senior year — and opened up a new one.
As quick as I read it, as quick I went on to the next thing.
Let’s take a break for a moment for a little behind-the-scenes action at your local newspaper.
A lot of companies, non-profits, governments and politicians employ these publicists to get the word out on whatever is latest and greatest at their institution. As a reporter, sometimes I have to contact these folks to get access to a story; other times, they try to contact me to push it out there.
Mostly this happens in email — usually the reporter will sign up to a list and receive press releases from “Jim Bob’s Bait, Tackle, Head Shop and Gun.” Other times, a publicist for “Jim Bob’s Bait, Tackle, Head Shop and Gun” will gather a list of reporters’ email address and mass blast a press announcement to them.
Monday afternoon, it slid across my email “Grand Opening of New Food Lion in Inwood, WV.”
This email was blasted on the Globe News Wire, one the preeminent press release mills in the country. Virtually every newspaper in the country is on this email list, from the New York Times to the Po-Dunk Tribune.
And here it was, in black and white, my little town’s Food Lion on the wire. That surprised the hell out of me — even though it wouldn’t be mentioned outside of my hometown paper, it was still something to know some public relations rep thought to shout it from the digital rooftops to the world.
Whether my town got a new Food Lion or not is immaterial to me — what I need to know is if they’re going to keep a reserved row in the back for the high school kids to park their lifted trucks and weedwacker engine imports.
The press release didn’t say.
The next time I go home, I’m going to make it a point to drive by that Food Lion — if them boys aren’t out there show boating for their girlfriends, I ain’t setting foot in that Food Lion.
They done took away the 7-Eleven in my hometown, they done took away Farmer Butler’s cornfield and they done took away the Apple Plant. I’ll be damned if they take away my Food Lion.