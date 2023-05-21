ASHLAND
I wrote an article last week about a retailer developer fixing to put in a shopping center on the Boyd/Greenup Line.
And a poke full of people decided they didn't like me writing "fixing to" in the newspaper. While I rarely read social media comments, I couldn't help to affix my mind on this vernacular fixation on the part of the reading public.
The term "fixing to" means "to intend; to arrange, get ready, make preparations, for or to do something," according to the Oxford English Dictionary.
"Fix" — "to set one's eyes or mind on something" — dates back to the late 14th century in English and most probably derives form Old French (because remember, the French straight up conquered England back in 1066).
Adding a preposition — like "to, for or out" — with "fixing" is American in origin, with the earliest known use in writing coming from the 1716 chronicle of the First Indian War "History of King Phillip's War."
The Oxford English Dictionary states Col. Benjamin Church penned in that account, "He fixes for another expedition."
The term "fixing or fix'n to" pops up in the middle of the 19th Century and is largely attributed to American Southern English, both in the Appalachian and Tidewater regions.
"Fixin' to ranks with y'all as one of the best known markers of dialects of the southern United States, although it occasionally also appears in the informal speech and writing of non-Southerners," according to the American Heritage Dictionary of the English Language.
Per the Yale Grammatical Diversity Project Survey, use of the term "fix'n to" is found throughout the entire country, with moderate concentrations in Kentucky, West Virginia and Virginia and the heaviest usage in the Deep South.
There are outlying regions one wouldn't imagine heavier usage — northern New York all the way up to Maine and the Oregon/Washington border.
"Fixing to" is as American as Apple Pie. It's a traditional phrase that is used by all people in this great land of ours, no matter their race, creed or gender.
I'm originally from the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia. While there's some who have a bit of an Appalachian accent, it's largely been eroded by the carpetbaggers from the D.C. Metro area who have come into the area searching for lower costs of living and cheaper property taxes.
My grandma, God rest her soul, was from Woodbine, Kentucky, just a few miles south of Corbin. She had a thick accent. It wasn't anything for her to say, "Us'ns are fix'n' to eat spaghetti tonight."
As a young boy, I'd sit in her living room and hear about the Great Depression, the life she'd live. And that thick accent of hers stuck with me — it burrowed into me.
And for the longest time, I hated it — because at school, I stuck out. I eventually owned it, but you best believe during my middle school years, it gave me a little bit of a complex.
Then I came down here for college and find a whole area where people talk like me. Not only do they talk like me, they largely celebrate it.
There's a time and a place to write one style or another; and there's a time and place to use the King's English or to use the People's English.
When I went to college, I learned the five-paragraph essays with the 10-syllable words most English teachers beat into my brain was a crock of crap.
They taught me in the J-School to write at an eighth-grade reading level, so all readers, no matter the education level, can understand what's being reported.
Kill the jargon, write for the layman.
They taught me in the English Department that vernacular should never be shunned, but celebrated.
Even in formal writing, I was taught if a 10-cent word would do where you're trying awkwardly shove a dollar word into a sentence to make yourself sound smarter, use the dime.
English is fun, because it's such a bastard language, you can paint a picture in many different ways. Here's an example:
"A South Ashland man was charged Thursday after engaging in an altercation with a peace officer during a traffic stop."
"A South Ashland man is in the pokey Thursday after police said he decked a cop during a traffic stop."
It's the same information, but one puts most people to sleep while the other actually gets them reading.
It's the difference between King's English and People's English.
We should celebrate our version of the People's English — our Appalachian dialect is beautiful, not something to be ashamed. There's nothing ignorant sounding about the way somebody speaks. In fact, it's rather ignorant to insist language be uniform and formal.
Like I said before, English is a bastard language — it's essentially the language of Germanic Barbarians with a mess of Latin words in it. There's nothing pure about it and there never was.
Our dialect is just another facet of that history.
Today I stand proud of my accent and I view it as one of the greatest gifts my grandmother ever gave me. And I stand proud of this paper, for giving me the opportunity to put it to good use.
Reach HENRY CULVYHOUSE at henry@dailyindependent.com or (606) 326-2653.