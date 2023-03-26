CORBIN
When you got a jack-legged last name like "Culvyhouse" every once in a while people will ask you, "Where did that come from?"
And my answer is always this — "East Kentucky, East Tennessee."
And then they'll go, "I mean, what country does that come from?"
And I'll say, "East Kentucky, East Tennessee."
For the genealogically inclined, last names with the suffix "Culv" are either of Scottish or German origin and basically refer to people who raised pigeons in Europe for eggs and food.
Ergo, Culvyhouse probably means "House of Birds."
Here's the rub, though — the first Culvyhouse in my line was at the very least a highly dishonest man or at the most an absolute psychopath.
The way the story goes is sometimes in the '60s or '70s, one of my relatives came across an old journal down in Whitley County, somewhere around Corbin or Woodbine.
Contained in this journal was writings and musings of Dr. Bill Culvyhouse, sometime after the Civil War.
From what I understand, Dr. Bill wasn't as much as a clinician as he was a research scientist — specifically, in the collection of specimens.
Back in those days, people didn't donate their bodies for medical research, so medical schools had to make do with sourcing from, let's say, less than ethical sources.
Dr. Bill was a grave robber. He'd dig up a fresh grave, steal the body (and presumably whatever jewels he could find) and allegedly sell them to Vanderbilt University.
Additionally, the journals revealed Dr. Bill was married not once, not twice, but 19 times.
And every single one of those wives, for whatever reason, mysteriously died. My grandma always speculated he smothered them with a pillow; my dad figured he poisoned them for money.
I figured he plain old beat them to death in a drunken rage — a Culvyhouse with an alcohol problem is not a far-fetched thing.
So that's the starting point in our family tree. That's how far we can verifiably go back.
There's a possibility Dr. Bill Culvyhouse was a German immigrant — many Germans set down roots in Eastern Tennessee prior to the Civil War. I do know this — I was able to find him signed up for the Union Army of East Tennessee as a doctor.
Of course, a field doctor back then was just some dude who got you drunk and sawed your leg off.
Or, as my father likes to speculate, Dr. Bill was never born a Culvyhouse — he got in trouble and changed his name.
I've always liked that story. What if he was really named Miller or Smith, something simple? If that came to pass, would my entire family have to change their names to that? Or do we keep this name I've constantly had to spell out to people for my entire life? A name butchered by teachers, clerical workers and even my own wife when we first met?
Whenever someone asks me where it came from, I might tell them that story. Or I leave them flustered, with the God's honest truth — it came from East Kentucky, East Tennessee.
