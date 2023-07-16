HUNTINGTON
I thought the long-running CBS police procedural Criminal Minds would remain dead, after the network unceremoniously ended it after a 15-year run.
Following the exploits of the FBI’s Behavioral Analysis Unit as they travel the country catching serial killers, Criminal Minds was a formulaic show where the law always got their man.
Unlike “Law and Order: SVU” — in which one episode can blend into the other seamlessly, just like how one loses track of time in casinos, Targets or fishing — each episode was distinguishable, even though the pacing was redundant.
Because the main focus was serial killers — just like real life, once you think you’ve heard and seen it all, another nut job will take the cake. True crime aficionados can rattle them off like a boomer can the bands of the 1960s and ‘70s — John Gacy, Ted Bundy, Dennis Rader, Gary Ridgeway, Israel Keyes, Charles Manson, David Berkowitz, John Allen Muhammed, Richard Speck — the list goes on and on.
For those in the know, Criminal Minds was referential — in an effort to make it believable (even though a serial killer is about as rare as a hen’s tooth, in the grand scheme of things), characters would make mention of the real life monsters of our times.
Despite wacky episodes like the one where a guy is killing women in order to distill their scent, or an alcoholic couple goes on a cross-country killing spree by shooting up AA meetings and liquor stores, the reference to the psychology of killers gave it an air of believability, even if the premises were absolute hogwash.
Now, that’s not say the show started out in complete fantasy land — the first two seasons, with Mandy Patinkin playing profiler Jason Gideon — were gritty and at times, even revolting.
Ever since the third season, the glue of the show — and the top billing — has been Joe Mantegna, of “Baby’s Day Out” fame. His role as grizzled, experience profiler David Rossi had a healthy mix of levity and seriousness the show needed.
Matthew Grubler played Dr. Spencer Reid, the smart guy who has no common sense. AJ Cook plays no non-sense FBI Agent Jennifer “JJ” Jareau, a strong woman, mother and enforcer of the law. Kristen Vagness as the bubbly hacker/IT support Penelope Garcia and Shemrar Moore as the super SWAT Derek Morgan play the fun dynamic of Moneypenny to James Bond.
Thomas Gibson — who played in the first 11 seasons before he physically assaulted a screen writer during a meeting — played the stoic Aaron “Hotch” Hotchner, the leader of the unit.
If you don’t recognize those actors, don’t feel bad — nobody does. Clearly recruited from the D-List, each of these thespians breathed life into these characters, being challenging enough to keep you watching, but not so in depth that you had to stay tuned. You could miss three seasons, pick it back up and not miss a beat.
When my wife found “Criminal Minds: Evolution” on Paramount Plus, I figured the revival would be roughly the same as the original — keep a small story line for character development that transcends a few episodes or even a season, but keep roughly 35 minutes of the episode focusing on catching the serial killer of the week.
Within the first episode, I knew this wasn’t going to be the Criminal Minds I’d known and loved — this was a darker, grittier version. Mantegna drops the F-bomb within the first 15 minutes, and viewers are privy to some rather brutal crime scene photos.
Clearly, someone was taking notes from the Netflix hit “Mindhunter” — the viewer is brought into a more intimate view of each character’s personal life, forging a connection never found in the original run.
And the storyline spans the entire season — while at times convoluted and frankly unbelievable, the storyline pushes forward and gets you invested. I found myself wanting to see the next one and one after that. My wife and I binged it in a matter of days.
Despite the edgier tone and attempt at an elevated storytelling fit for the streaming age, the show still did what it does best — it gives the viewer a mindless escape without observing the real-life horror of serial murder.
The serial killers in the Criminal Minds universe are typically doing one of three things — they got some terrible trauma they’re trying to resolve by killing a victim who stands in for somebody else, they’re completely broken from reality or they’re trying to fulfill some mission.
Even the sexual sadists in that universe fall into one of those categories — the sexual component is just an afterthought.
Take a show like “Monster: The Jeffery Dahmer Story” — that was a show that was completely grotesque, leaving one feeling numb and empty on the inside. The first half of the series left me with a visceral reaction — me, as the viewer, needed to turn away.
“Henry: Portrait of a Serial Killer,” a movie based on noted serial killer (and serial liar) Henry Lee Lucas, is a one-watch film. Like Dahmer, it too shows the barbarity of serial murder, in a way that makes anyone with a conscience turn away.
Mind Hunter, at times, left the same impression — some scenes were plain hard watches.
And I believe it’s because they’re too close to the real thing. At the end of the day, real-life serial killers aren’t smart, aren’t special, and generally don’t kill people in extravagant ways.
They’re human beings that look like you and me, and somewhere along the way — whether it’s born into them or it’s because their childhoods were completely horrible — they can only find sexual satisfaction through rape, necrophilia and murder.
They not only violate their victims by taking their life, they violate the sanctity of their bodies prior to and many times after they are killed.
Ted Bundy abducted women, sexually assaulted them, strangled them to death, decapitated them, and then returned to days and weeks after the fact to sexually abuse their rotting corpses.
John Wayne Gacy handcuffed young men he tricked into coming into his house, repeatedly raped them, and then buried them in the crawl space of his home, which investigators say reeked of death when he was discovered.
Gary Ridgway, the Green River Killer, once had his son in the car while he was in the woods committing acts of necrophilia on a woman he’d killed. Investigators said Ridgway admitted if his son had discovered him in the act, he would’ve killed the boy, too.
These are evil men — in their wake are hundreds of families left with the knowledge that their loved ones’ last moments were pure pain and suffering. And other families don’t get any answers at all — some killers don’t believe in closure, they’d rather take it to the grave than give their victims any rest.
Criminal Minds sanitizes this nastiness enough so the viewer always know they’re watching a fantasyland. We’re not left empty, we’re not left hopeless.
Instead, the BAU team puts the bad guy in the cuffs or blasts him the chest with a 9, they fly back to base and world is left a safer place.
This latest rendition may take it a bit darker, but it still leaves viewers with the hope — even those who know better — that monsters will always be slayed.