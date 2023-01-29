CORBIN
I read a story in the paper a few weeks ago about a Colonel Sanders impersonator coming to the Highlands Museum.
I asked the reporter covering, Mary Jane Epling, if the man dropped the F-bomb every other word. She said he got a little more spicy than you’d expect for a children’s museum, but he did nothing of the kind.
I shook my head in disbelief, for Harlan Sanders was known for two things: Chicken and profanity.
And I got it on a dang good source — my late grandmother, Doris Lee Culvyhouse.
See, my grandma happened to grow up in a little town called Woodbine, Kentucky, just a few miles south of “where it all began” in Corbin.
Her father, James Bailey, either had a premonition or just plain had a hunch that Wall Street was going to fall and pulled his money out of the bank a couple weeks before the Crash of 1929.
While they weren’t rich by any stretch, Bailey at least kept his contracting business going throughout the Depression — my grandma wasn’t spoiled, but she didn’t go hungry, which was luxury enough in that corner of Kentucky in the Great Depression.
James Bailey had a special — for $500, he could put a toilet inside your house. Now that was a big deal back then; plenty of homes still relied on thunder mugs for those cold winter nights.
For a little less, he could build you a john out of brick in the back yard.
Of course, hardly anyone had money up front back then and getting a loan was out of the question. So he took installments and my grandma turned out to be quite the muscle in collecting payment.
My great-grandfather would take her with him and whenever somebody would start hemming and hawing about payments, he’d say, “Why, look at my little girl. You don’t want her starving tonight, do you?”
And they’d scrounge up a dollar or two or every time.
That was a considerably more humane tactic than the feller named Billy down the road, who rented out shacks on his land for a Hooverville colloquially known as “Billy Town.”
Billy would wave a dang gun in your face to collect his rent.
At some point in the 1940s or so, my great-grandfather got a contract to remodel a restaurant and motel up in Corbin.
It was a pretty big job and the owner was paying in installments like the rest of his clientele.
On the day of the last payment, the owner came over with the money — it was Harlan Sanders.
The Colonel himself came to Grandma’s house and cooked the family a fried chicken dinner. Now, my great-grandmother — who by all accounts was a horrible woman — was probably the best cook in Whitley County and even her chicken didn’t compare to Sanders’s.
The entire time he cooked, he filled the kitchen with expletives; even at the kitchen table, the Colonel spoke like a drunken sailor.
“I never heard a man cuss so much,” my grandma told me.
Now that was impressive, considering she married a Culvyhouse, who in my experience can cuss a dead dog back to life.
Every other word, according to my grandma, was the F-word out of that man’s mouth. He could make a railroad man blush, she said.
Toward the end of my grandma’s 81 years on this Earth, we decided to buy a bucket of KFC and eat together.
While Grandma didn’t have a tooth in her head, she cut the chicken off the bone and ate it a piece at a time. After eating a leg, she shook her head.
“KFC has gone to hell in a handbasket,” she said.