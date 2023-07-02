TRI-STATE
Oh Canada, oh Canada, how your smoke fills me up.
Your hazy skies, your soot is bound to fly our American lungs.
I woke up this last week and looked at the haze. At first I thought we'd be in for a storm, but then I read news — the pesky smoke was back.
The winds had shifted and the Canadian plume was back in our Ohio River Valley, changing the skies into L.A. smog — or the good ole days, when the plants were running along the river, like the old timers tell me about.
The weather service told me I should stay inside, but my wife refuses to let me coat the walls of the house in yellow nicotine stains.
A friend of mine up in Chicago called me Tuesday and we talked about the smoke. Being closer to the border, it was 20 times worse than what we had going on around here.
"You ever notice on the news they always say, 'breathing in this air is like smoking so many cigarettes?' Well, if you're already smoking?" Michelle said.
I heard the click of a lighter on the other end of the phone. Of course, I was already sitting on the porch puffing away myself.
That's when I came up with the theory — if you're already smoking, it just cancels the bad air out. I'm no doctor, but it made sense to me — I'm sure I'm wrong.
My father told me he heard Donald Trump was going to put a bunch fans at the border to push the smoke back to Canada and make Canada pay for it. We both laughed, because even though it was a joke, it wouldn't be out of the realm of possibility.
Of course, Out West, the cowboys and the hippies have been dealing with this smoke for years. Maybe it's our turn in the East.
Adding to all this smoke is the smoke in my front yard — literally. My neighbor has taken it upon himself to burn keep a trash pile burning 24/7 like a funeral pyre during the Black Death.
Day and night that fire is going, pushing white smoke down the street.
2 a.m. — burn.
3 p.m. — burn.
11 p.m. — burn.
My wife said she liked the smoke. To her she thought it smelled like a camp fire. I informed her the smoke she was smelling was not from our friendly neighbors to the North — it was the ones down the street.
With the Fourth of July coming up, there's only going to be more smoke in the sky — sulfur. I love the smell of it. I love the haze it leaves in the night.
I'll be making my own smoke, in the form of a couple steaks on the grill.
Between the cigarettes, the grills, the fireworks and the trash, we've got enough smoke on our block.
Canada, is there any way you can take yours back?
Reach HENRY CULVYHOUSE at henry@dailyindependent.com or (606) 326-2653.