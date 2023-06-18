ROMANIA?
It's been quite a while since this paper has given him any ink, but we have to — we need to — talk about Craig Bouchard.
Not about the Braidy fiasco, not about the space bridge craziness, not about whatever the heck Ecolution is.
No, we need to talk about his latest foray into the world literature — "Natalia's Game: Soul Ties of Spies," an erotic thriller currently on bookstands in Romania and Putin's Russia.
Here's a little blurb from the back of the book — which in true smut book fashion depicts a scantily clad woman showing off her backside on the cover:
"Is it true? This brilliant bestselling author asks readers to pond these thought-provoking words as they circle you like a predator after its prey. The pages crackle with tension and the erotically charged exchange between the relatable and refreshing Natalia Net and the astoundingly original Crew Thomas. They draw you into a world that pulses with the color and vibrancy of lucid dreaming and out-of-body experiences, where assassinations leave you gasping for breath."
According to the few pay-to-play articles I've read promoting this work of literature, the book centers on an American spy Crew Thomas (hereafter referred to as Croutons) who must somehow travel into the future. For whatever reason, he has to form a "soul tie" with Romanian spy Natalia Net in order to save the world.
An Eastern European marketing firm called "Ringier" wrote in another article shedding a bit more light on the plot — apparently Croutons is not only a world-renowned spy but also an expert in quantum physics. Natalia has a dream about him and seeks him out and he becomes her mentor and lover.
So I guess they have to make whoopee to time-travel? I can't speak Romanian, so I'll need to wait for the English translation to find out.
According to Bouchard, who we all know is a man of his word, the book will be out in the United States in August.
Oh, and there's apparently a love triangle, too — Transylvanian Alina Balan, who wants to attract Croutons to the dark side.
That's fairly original — a Transylvanian who takes people to the dark side. Does she need permission to enter Crouton's soul tie? Can she be warded off with, I don't know, garlic and crucifixes? Does she only come out at night?
Again, I either have to learn Romanian or wait for the English translation.
Of course, I went down the rabbit hole and found an interview Bouchard gave to Exec Edge Editorial Staff, as published in the prestigious publication "Yahoo Finance."
Exec Edge asked the very insightful question about his inspiration behind Natalia Net. Bouchard's response?
"My daughters. As a society, we continue to lack real female heroes in entertainment and in the media. When I watch Netflix or Amazon, let alone Disney, I can't find modern-day women I want my daughters to emulate. Strong, intelligent, independent, fit, with beautiful minds and that critical, intangible killer instinct. And yes, what does it mean for a woman to be sexy? (Hard for a dad to say!) It's a cruel world out there, full of predators. I want bad guys to fear my daughters, not the other way around."
What is it with rich guys calling their daughters sexy? As a father, the last thing I would ever call my daughter, ever, ever, ever is "sexy." I'll tell her she's beautiful and pretty and strong and smart, but that's not an adjective I'd ever think to use, let alone say in an interview published on Yahoo Finance.
And here's the cherry on top, folks.
According to Bouchard's Facebook account, he's set one third of the book in eastern Kentucky.
As the old cliché goes: Write what you know.
It makes sense for him to write an erotic thriller featuring a corner of Kentucky he made his name in screwing.
