HUNTINGTON
My dog Birdie is a moron, but she’s cute.
She’s 100% beagle and she’s got the papers to prove it — comes from hunting stock, so I’ve been taking her out on the weekends to root up rabbits. Since Birdie, my other dog Dolly (who is pretty much just there for moral support) and I have no clue what we’re doing, we have yet to put a rabbit in the pot.
It’s a family affair — my wife and daughter like to come along, too. My daughter will take a stick and smack some bushes for me; my wife likes to take along a hammock, find a nice area in the tree line and set up and snooze the afternoon away.
A couple weeks ago, we went to the woods out on Green Bottom, just off Route 2 in West Virginia. We’ve been going there for weeks — the biggest sign I’ve seen of a rabbit has been some droppings.
Now Birdie has become a real sport about crawling up into dense briars and sniffing around. While it’s tough to spot her pink collar through the brush, I can usually keep tabs on her because she snorts and huffs like a pig.
When she really gets on a track, she grunts low and hard — my wife calls it Birdie’s “echo location.”
Well, Birdie got into this briar patch next to a swamp and she was gone — I couldn’t hear her and I couldn’t see her.
I got to worrying about her — had she stepped in a trap? What if a coyote got ahold of her? Maybe a bird of prey mistook her for a groundhog and carried her off into the sky?
Now I’ll be the first to admit, we need to work on Birdie’s recall, but for a beagle she’s OK about running back to you after the fifth whistle.
But this time I couldn’t hear anything.
So I got nervous and hopped into the brush. I searched round and round, ducking under overgrown bushes and through the trees. But no sign.
I got concerned the dog picked up a deer track and ran off.
Dolly, being the loyal bulldog/Pitbull/Labrador/mutt she is, followed right along with me. We soon found ourselves lost in the thicket, completely turned around.
I decided I’d barge through some briars to get out, but as soon as I did I caught a bush full of thorns right in my crotch.
I wailed and shouted — my wife and my daughter came running down the side of the field, fearing I was being attacked.
I got out of the briar patch and there they stood, alarmed. And at their feet was Birdie, tongue hanging out, wagging her tail.
A couple days later, I’m at work when I get a phone call from my wife — she was vacuuming the house, so she put the dogs outside in the backyard.
Turns out Birdie found a kayak chilling on its side out there and hopped the fence.
So she was out and about — and worst of all, my wife thought the dog might be in heat.
I head home to start the search; when I get there, a woman calls and tells me she found Birdie.
So I pick up the dog and take her home, clean her up. I think she must’ve eaten something rank out there, because I found worms in her stool a few days later.
In less than five days, my dog ran off twice, contracted worms and possibly, maybe, mated with a strange neighborhood dog.
So feel free to cut out a copy of this article and keep it in your wallet.
If your loved one says, “hey, maybe we should get a beagle,” take it out and let them read this.
But the dog is absolutely cute — especially when we fashion up diapers for her out of old underwear when she’s in heat (I promise we’re getting her fixed at the end of the month).