HUNTINGTON
I read in a letter to the editor recently William Secrest about a raccoon problem at his house.
After 35 years of living there, the masked bandits showed up and pilfered his bird seed. He wrote he caught 10 raccoons over the course of two weeks and let them loose across the Ohio River.
Well, over the weekend, during the twilight of the evening, my dog Dolly was out in the back yard barking her head off like a nut. When I walked out back, I saw her staring up at the roof of the house — occasionally, one of the many feral cats of the West End of Huntington will go roof-hopping like Spider-Man.
Instead, I saw the distinctive gait of Procyon lotor running across my roof. I yelled at the trash panda, but he just looked down and kept walking.
Then I saw another one, and another one ... three raccoons on the roof of my house.
So I grabbed my pellet gun and started shooting at them. I didn’t want to hit them, I just wanted to scare them off. Instead, they holed up in a soffit that was missing a panel I never got around to fixing.
Becoming yet another West End story myself, I went out into the alley and chucked rocks at the side of the roof to see if that would get them out.
After about 10 minutes of this, I decided we’d just live with them.
The next day, Dolly is barking her fool head off at the basement door, where the cat has a little door to pop in and hit his food. At first, I figured she was barking at the cat — she gets territorial if she catches him drinking out of her bowl.
I went into the kitchen and scolded her.
Then she did it again. And again and again.
So I swung open the door and saw the pink tail of a possum run down the steps — probably brought in by Dolly in the first place.
My wife would probably be mad for telling you this, but our basement is a bit of a wreck, a graveyard of items we never bothered unpacking from the move last year. I’ve been working on it.
I searched everywhere down there for the possum. I did the next night and the night after that. Never could find him.
We left the back door open and in the night, we heard Dolly bark, so I figured maybe he slipped out while we were asleep.
In the middle of all this, a black kitten began showing up on our front porch. The neighbors feed the strays, but sometimes they like to pop up on our porch to spray.
Before I get a sign and start charging people $1 to visit my zoo, I have a couple questions for Mr. Secrest:
1. Where did you let those raccoons go? Was it in West Virginia? Because, if so, I’d like to know what they looked like in case I need to return them to you.
2. What kind of bird seed do they like? Maybe I can use that as bait.
3. How’s your possum and stray cat problem? Any tips?