My beagle, Birdie, decided it would be real cute to bay at 2:45 in the morning.
Don’t ask me why. For months and months, she’s been going into crate just fine. She’d sleep through the night and in the morning, right about the time I’d get up, she’d start wagging her town and yipping to go outside.
Some mornings I’d open the crate door and she’d just lay in there, snuggled up in her blankets.
But over the weekend, a switch flipped in that peanut brain of hers — at about 4 a.m. Sunday, she barked and howled until I let her out.
Fine.
When you got to go, you got to go. Lord knows, since I’ve turned 30, I’ve been up and down to hit the head in the night, especially if I drink coffee past 5 p.m.
Now, it wouldn’t be a big deal letting her out, but she’s young. As soon as she’s out, she wants to wriggle and hop on you, licking your face.
“GET UP, PET ME, PLAY WITH ME,” she’s saying.
The trick is to hold her down and eventually she’ll calm down, then she’ll curl up and sleep with you. But that takes a good 20 minutes.
And there’s another issue. Dolly the bulldog/lab/pit/west-end mix already sleeps in our bed. And she doesn’t like Birdie sleeping there, either — she’ll growl a little, but usually she’ll lay back down and go back to sleep.
Monday morning comes around and Birdie starts wailing at 3:30 a.m. My wife tells me to ignore her, but anyone who owns a beagle knows that’s impossible.
For a little dog, that’s a loud bark — and when they bay, that yowl feels like it’s melting your brain inside the confines of a bedroom.
I gave in — I released the hound. She goes outside and does her business, then comes back in and plays a round of hop on mom and pop.
Tuesday morning comes. At 2:45 a.m., Birdie goes off again. This time, Dolly joins her. Both dogs are full force barking into our ears.
This time, I decide to test my wife’s theory. If we wait Birdie out, she’ll stop.
Five, 10, 15 minutes passed. Our bedroom sounds like a dog pound. Exasperated, she gets up and lets Birdie out.
Wednesday morning comes and Birdie sleeps in a bit. She starts barking at 3:45 a.m.
I get up and muttering under my breath, I walk toward her crate.
Through her sleepiness, my wife mutters, “wait her out.”
That little beagle was jumping up and down and wagging her tail, excited to be free.
I bent over, grabbed the crate with both arms and picked the whole thing up.
Birdie knew she’d done screwed up.
She tucked her tail and cowered in the back of the cage, wondering what I was doing. After all, she’d never been picked up in a crate before.
She didn’t bark, and she didn’t whimper. As I walked down the stairs with the crate, Dolly following me a long.
I busted through the living room, into the dining room and did a little geometry to get her through the kitchen into the laundry room and, ultimately, the downstairs half bath.
By the way the mouse crawls, that’s the absolute farthest room from our bedroom if you discount the basement.
And wouldn’t you know it?
She didn’t bark again the rest of the night.