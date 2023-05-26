ASHLAND
As of this writing, I ate 12 burgers in the last 72 hours.
I took the hit in the cholesterol in the name of journalism — after all, how can we determine the best burger for Visit AKY Burger Week 2023 if at least one of us didn’t try (mostly) all the burgers?
Sure, there’s a voting system. I’m all for democracy. But the Ford Edsel was decided by vote, too, and it turned out to be one of the worst selling cars in American history.
I mean, people actually drank the Hot Cheeto Mountain Dews — I’m just saying.
So there’s some caveats here — firstly, I only ate burgers for burger week. So while Rapid Fired Pizza’s Cheeseburger Pizza was on the list, it qualified as a pizza and not a burger. I passed on it.
Same went for Tipton’s Bakery — they have mighty fine treats, but again, those were baked goods and not actually burgers.
I also didn’t try Fat Patty’s Original Cheeseburger, because they had a more exotic offering on the table. That was more for the economy of my liver than anything else.
Without further ado, here’s the burgers I ate, ranked from first to last:
1. Crabby Patty by Shalei’s Harbor: I’m not the craziest on seafood, but the crab cake placed on top of this jalapeno cheese burger knocked my socks off. Honestly, it was probably one of the best crab cakes I’ve had in a while — the crab to breading ratio was there and it wasn’t overdone with Old Bay. All around champion burger here.
2. Rigatoni Burger by The Mill: I love spice and this burger delivered. While all the magic of the other burgers was in the toppings, The Mill went a step further by mixing ground beef with ground Italian sausage, topped with provolone, sauteed onions and peppers and a creamy sauce. This was a symphony of taste that left me wanting to get another and another.
3. Cheesy Crab Burger by The Winchester: Maybe I like seafood more than I realized. This slider was basically a burger with crab Rangoon dip dolloped on top. Simple concept, excellent execution.
4. Bacon Swiss Loco Burger by Loco Fresh: This ground beef patty with bacon, Loco sauce, Swiss Cheese, grilled onions and lettuce (I took the tomato off) was pretty banging. The sauce was reminiscent of the sauce used on stackers at Burger King, but much more savory and even sweet. Messy and tasty, as a burger should be.
5. Raspberry Popper Burger by Fat Patty’s: When I first saw this burger topped with cream cheese, jalapenos, raspberry sauce and the usual fixings, I thought the red sauce was a hot sauce. When I first bit into, I was confused, but I wanted another bite — by the time I finished, I knew this burger was ranking high in my book. While on paper the tastes shouldn’t gel, they somehow do, making for an unusually delicious burger.
6. Dragon Fly Burger by Dragonfly Cafe: The lone Greenup County entry into this year’s contest was a hardy breakfast spin on the cheese burger. With smoked gouda, bacon, egg and an avocado spread wrapped tightly in tinfoil, it was a good little burger to scarf down.
7. Midnight Madness Burger by Tomcat Brew House: Going into this, I knew this burger was going to have a lot going on. It’s advertised as a burger with Swiss cheese, jalapenos, onion straws, red pepper jam, barbecue sauce and hot honey on a brioche bun. The burger had one of the best patties in the competition, but the competition of flavors made it a little overwhelming and confusing. It was a bold move and a big swing, but a bit of a miss for me.
8. Bourbon Mushroom Burger by The Winchester: The house-made bourbon glaze was the bell of the ball for this burger, but that’s about it. The sauteed mushrooms were fine, but the lack of Swiss cheese just made it feel like it was missing something from the equation.
9. Korean Burger by The Mill: I was pretty happy to try this burger, which was advertised as Galbi marinated beef, Kimchi cucumbers, spring mix and gojo creama. I don’t know what any of that is, but I’ve had Kimchi before so I was excited. The cucumber taste overpowered the Kimichi flavoring, making it a burger with cucumber underneath it. Once I removed the cucumber, I could taste the other flavors and it was a fine burger.
10. Sky Burger by Sky 37 Bistro: This was just a bacon cheese burger. The patty had a bit of pink in it, which I really love and was over all well seasoned. But there was nothing memorable about it.
11. Ultimate Hawaiian Burger by Bombshells and Ales: I had high hopes for this burger, based on its description as a beef patty topped with spicy fire roasted tomato aioli and pineapple barbecue sauce, but upon taking bite I was sorely disappointed. Frankly, it tasted like someone mixed pineapple juice with Great Value BBQ sauce and called it good. The “spice” in the aioli wasn’t there for me, but I’m not holding that against anybody — a lot of folks around here think black pepper is a bit too spicy.
12. Smash Burger by Smokin J’s: I didn’t know what to expect out of this burger — it was described as a basic cheeseburger, which I found a little weird considering the restaurant. I mean, plenty of places offer barbecue burgers with bacon/pulled pork on top of a smoked cheddar cheese burger and an onion ring or two. But going the safe route, I expected maybe it would be a knock your socks off cheeseburger, the best you’d ever have. Instead, I ate burned-to-crisp patty with American cheese. Points for the bun though — it was probably the best bun in the entire competition.