We are happy to learn an Ashland Unemployment Career Center office will reopen.
During the Bevin administration, the office was closed, along with 30 or so others as part of a restructuring plan; the closest office to serve residents of Boyd, Greenup, Lawrence and Carter counties was in Morehead. This created a hardship for many who needed the services.
The need for the office was compounded by the COVID-10 pandemic, when many Kentuckians lost their jobs. The unemployment offices that remained opened were inundated with claims.
The office temporarily set up in June last year, at the urging of former Kentucky State Rep. Terri Branham Clark (D-Boyd), who continued working to bring the office back on a permanent basis, and former Rep. Kathy Hinkle, who represents Lawrence and Carter counties.
This week, members of the Kentucky General Assembly amended Senate Bill 146 to include a version of 100th District Representative Scott Sharp’s proposal to require regional public employment offices to open when an area’s unemployment rate is above 5% for the preceding six-month period.
The measure calls for 12 regional, full-time offices and grants the Labor Cabinet the ability to open and operate additional satellite offices on a full- or part-time schedule. Ashland’s office is scheduled to open by April 15.
It’s only fair to give residents of Kentucky access to the unemployment benefits they deserve, especially during a pandemic. Causing them to drive hours and spend money, already in short supply for those who are jobless, to get to the office is a ridiculous imposition, especially when there already had been an unemployment office in a more central location.
Reason and fairness will prevail when the unemployment office returns.