Nobody loves a good play on words more than writers. That’s one reason the Boyd County Animal Shelter’s first Fur Ball caught our attention.
But the fact the shelter has become no-kill is exciting news.
No decent person wants any living creature to die needlessly. Through hard work and fundraising, the animal shelter has arrived at a place where 90% of its animals find homes. The remaining 10% are either court-ordered euthanasia cases or animals so ill they have no hope of recovery.
We applaud this progress, which benefits animals and the community.
In an effort to raise money to continue this progress, the shelter’s Fur Ball, sc heduled for 7 p.m. Saturday at the Boyd County Convention Center.
The party atmosphere will include a Mexican food bar, an open bar, a DJ and silent auction.
Tickets are $60 for an individual; Top Dog Table sponsorships are available for $1,000 and include one table for eight with prime seating close to the dance floor, unlimited food and drinks, digital advertisement scrolling on six different TVs and a shelter recognition card giving props for being a top sponsor.
We urge anyone who feels comfortable being in a crowd and wants to support the cause of humane treatment of animals to attend the event and help the shelter continue to move in the right direction.