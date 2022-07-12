Going out to eat is quintessential part of our human experience. Enjoying good food together with family, friends or on a date. It’s such an obvious part of our society and culture.
Now, having experienced the pandemic closures, everyone knows what it’s like to have that taken away.
As someone living the plant-based lifestyle in Ashland, I still don’t have that. Or at least I am extremely limited in my options.
I have spent hours of my life scrolling through menus and painstakingly trying to find somewhere that I can eat. It’s frustrating to see loads of beef burgers doused in cheese and bacon. Fried chicken smothered in ranch. These are the ideal options for dinner for some people. However, it’s not for me. Unless I want to be in the fetal position in tears. It’s not pretty.
Here’s the too much information that normal people wouldn’t print in the newspaper. I learned a few years ago that red meat is a no-go for my digestive system. Significant amounts of dairy were quickly becoming not my friend any longer.
So, I spent a lot of time eating chicken, not enjoying ice cream and wishing someone would put a turkey burger on the menu.
I am living the fully plant-based life now. Except for the occasional chocolate bar and tiniest bit of Tres Hermanos queso over my bean burrito, no animal products for me.
I know that I am not alone and I’m not unique. There are people in this area who are vegan, vegetarian, lactose-intolerant, gluten-intolerant and more. People have dietary restrictions for religious, moral, ethical and health reasons. Yet, there’s few places that are accommodating locally. And if there are, I have no idea.
I search and search, but there’s next to nowhere to go to get a good, vegan-friendly meal in town. I am tired of my only options for food being a dry plate of lettuce and spinach. That’s truly my only option sometimes.
If you wouldn’t want to eat that, why should I?
I don’t choose to not eat what is considered normal in the area to be difficult. I do it, because I have no other option. Yet, it ends up being so difficult for me to find a place that I can go eat with my family and friends.
I would be overjoyed to see locally owned restaurants add options for people who live the plant-based life or just want to switch it up from the typical beef-and-cheese-filled plates.
I’m not asking everyone to go vegan with me, that’s not my choice to make. I am asking restaurants to look at their menus, know people with dietary restrictions are growing and see what they can add.
My fellow plant eaters and I would love to join our carnivore friends and family for dinner. A couple options on the menu would get me spending my money at your restaurant.
Add a yummy black bean burger with avocado, have vegan cheese as an option, and you’ll see me at one of your tables ready to hand you my money.
Living and traveling outside of this area, I have come across some amazing vegan and vegetarian restaurants. The Social Vegan in Lexington has a bean burger with avocado that I dream about constantly. The place’s vegan quesadilla is still floating around in the back of my mind, and my mom’s. V-Grits in Louisville makes vegan mac and cheese balls and a fried green tomato sandwich that are worth the hours of driving.
There are great comfort food options that would fit into the vibe and atmosphere of many local restaurants.
As the area tries to revitalize and add attractions, I question if the people making these decisions are conscious that people not only in this area, but outside are looking for places to eat that fit their health, religious and lifestyle needs.
If I didn’t live here, I wouldn’t attempt to stop here and eat. If I can't eat here, I'm not going to go to other attractions. What happens when I get hungry? If I were to stop, I wouldn't stay long, lessening the chance of spending much, if any money here.
Huntington has a few options. Lexington and Louisville have many. I only wish Ashland and Boyd County would be conscious that not everyone wants meat and cheese at every meal. Salad isn’t the only other option, either.
My dream would be a vegan restaurant or two in town. I’m hopeful to see vegan-friendly options on already present menus here.
As you go out to dine with friends, plan a date or make reservations for family dinner, think about what you would do, if you or someone you loved wasn’t capable of eating what’s on the menu.
You would go elsewhere or stay home. That’s what I end up doing. I eat at the same three places or opt for home.
I would like to go out, spend my money at local restaurants and be a part of our community. But unless I want to eat dry leaves all the time, it’s not happening. I want good food too, man!
I promise not all vegan food is weird concoctions of gross stuff. It just takes a little effort and to step outside of the basic, the norm. Try something new, it might surprise you. And, if you own a restaurant, it might make you money. I’ll be there, and I’ll bring my friends and family, too.