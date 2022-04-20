This perspective on the war in Ukraine is based, not on speculation, but on personal experience and observation emerging from Russia’s unprovoked invasion of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, a geo-political region in Southern Ukraine surrounded on nearly every side by the Black Sea.
Russia’s current strategy for the invasion of Ukraine is clear when viewed through the lens of the Crimean experience, but these paragraphs will not focus on Russia’s strategy or motives. Our concern here is with the likely impact of the current Russian invasion on Christian ministries in Ukraine. We only have to look back a few years to the invasion of Crimea (February 2014) to get a glimpse of Ukraine’s possible future and the future of Christian ministries in that country.
Following the military takeover of Crimea, Russia wasted no time in exercising its power over virtually every aspect of daily life in the region. Putin ordered all banks to be closed, blocking the access people had to their money. Imagine a situation in which your savings is locked down and the transfer of funds inside and outside the country is prohibited. Moreover, Ukrainian currency (the Hryvnia) was replaced by the Russian Ruble and no longer a legal unit of exchange for goods or services. There was widespread confusion, and then to add to the confusion the official language was changed from Ukrainian to Russian.
By law, all official documents were now only legal if written in Russian and authorized by a Russian official. Imagine what it would be like to suddenly change the language of the man and woman on the street and requiring the Russian language alone to be taught in schools. Such transitions are not easy, and the complexity of such change further complicates daily life.
Those Christian ministries that depended on funds from outside the country were now disconnected from their supporters, but that was only the beginning of the end for many benevolent works operating inside Crimea. New laws were invoked on the churches. Christians were prevented from rightful and peaceful assembly if they were not properly registered by the new regime whose regulations were not well defined, but the monitoring of compliance was ubiquitous.
Pastors were often harassed, and many were imprisoned or forced to pay heavy fines for failure to comply. These religious restrictions were further exacerbated by laws prohibiting evangelism. Parents were not allowed to teach their own children even in the privacy of their own home and inviting people to religious services was illegal. Imagine the threat of being arrested for having a biblical discussion in a café or while sitting on a park bench. Following the invasion of Crimea there was more religious liberty in Russia than there was in Crimea. Coming down with an iron fist on the invaded population was a well calculated strategy of forced submission.
At Commonwealth International University in Simferopol, Crimea the president, an American ex-pat and biblical scholar was forced by new visa restrictions to leave the country. He left behind a well-trained team of devout Christian nationals who carried on for as long as possible despite restrictions that essentially prohibited the teaching of the Bible. When Russia demanded that Crimean citizens declare allegiance to Russia or leave the country, many students and faculty went to mainland Ukraine. Little did they know at the time that they might be confronted by the same political forces all over again.
Commonwealth International University was located on a beautiful campus that was purchased debt free by Christian Church congregations and individuals in the United States. Following the invasion of Crimea in 2014 the campus was confiscated by the Russian military. It had been home to more than a thousand students during its nearly 25-year history; many of whom are teaching today in churches and seminaries in mainland Ukraine, though the current invasion has forced many to seek refuge in Western Ukraine near the Polish border.
One aspect of Russia’s 2014 invasion of Ukraine has been little noted in the press, but at the time Russia invaded Crimea, it also crossed Ukraine's Eastern border and for the past eight years has been shelling and killing Ukrainians in the region around Mariopol, leaving many without homes and basic necessities. Many of these displaced persons and orphans have depended on the benevolence of Christian people to survive, and much of that benevolent work has been carried on by a ministry that operates under the name of Mulberry International.
Mulberry’s executive director, Natasha Smirnova Reimer, is a Ukrainian national and graduate of Kentucky Christian University. Together with Christian nationals on the ground in Ukraine, Mulberry supplies much needed aid, clothing, medical supplies, and food to refugees living in and near the war zone in Eastern Ukraine. This critical ministry is threatened by the current Russian-Ukrainian war. Imagine a situation in which even the most basic of human needs can no longer be met. That’s what these people are facing.
One of the realities of the Russian military invasion is that it has created fear and confusion on the ground and uncertainty within the Christian community. The transfer of funds and supplies needed to support these vital humanitarian ministries has become complicated and sometimes impossible. Many that are in desperate need of assistance in Eastern Ukraine are now cut off from this lifeline of support.
Now homeless, literally millions of Ukrainians are seeking refuge in neighboring countries. Mulberry International along with many other Christian ministries and benevolent organizations are now aiding in the transport of refugees to safe havens in the border regions of Western Ukraine. Mulberry is committed to serve, and never desert, these people that need our love and support now more than ever. Complacency is a greater threat than a military invasion because it removes all hope. The most important ministry of the Church today is to keep hope alive.
Dr. KEITH P. KEERAN is the current Chancellor of Kentucky Christian University in Grayson and was the founder of Commonwealth International University in Simferopol, Ukraine, prior to the Russian invasion and occupation of Crimea in February 2014. He now serves on the board of Mulberry International, a Christian mission that provides humanitarian aid to persons currently displaced by the Russian invasion of Eastern Ukraine.