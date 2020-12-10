Noticing Jeremy holding his lower back at the end of the hallway, I asked him if he was all right. He smiled and said, “Yes, my back hurts from sleeping in my tent last night.” I had met Jeremy over a year ago, as he was one of the many guests that entered our dining hall daily.
For some reason, I assumed he stayed at the Salvation Army or, by now, an apartment. I was taken aback to find out that he still lived in a tent on the city’s outskirts. For the past six months, Jeremy had been coming in once a week to sweep the floor, wash dishes or put up boxes of inventory for us.
I had known a little about his story, but that day I was determined to learn more. He shared with me that by the age of 15, both his adoptive parents had passed away, and he found himself shuttling from house to house before he entered the streets for the first time.
A decade and a half later, he was dropped off in Ashland by a mental hospital where he had stayed for a time because of depression, anxiety and lack of coping mechanisms. As he shared this part of his story, he became emotional, and I tried to cut off the conversation feeling bad that I pressed into his pain.
Still, he wanted to continue to share his story. In doing so, he expressed his thankfulness for the Ashland Community Kitchen as a lifeline in restoring his self-respect by enabling him to give back to the organization that gave to him daily.
Sadly, Jeremy’s story is not unique. While the names and circumstances change, the information is one of the same, a need, Ashland Community Kitchen answering, and donors supporting both. Since 1983, the Ashland Community Kitchen has served more than 500,000 meals, and 27,000-plus meals this year.
While COVID-19 has forced us to adapt to changing governmental regulations, we have never missed a day serving those living below the poverty line. In fact, in the midst of one of the darkest times in our community’s history, we expanded serving others through our new pantry program, which houses our Senior and Community Box programs.
The Senior Box Program is a USDA administered program targeted to seniors living in poverty. In contrast, the Community Box Program is open to any needy person or family that needs a helping hand. Through our three-pronged programmatic approach (Soup Kitchen, Senior Box and Community Box programs), we are making sure that one goes hungry in our community.
Thank you for supporting us so that we can keep helping so many in need.
DR. DESMOND BARRETT is the Executive Director of the Ashland Community Kitchen.