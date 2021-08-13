The COVID-19 pandemic does not seem like it’s going away very soon. Around the world, many countries are experiencing a fourth wave now. Each wave is ravaging the lifestyles and livelihood of millions, not counting death and disability to another few thousand.
We all need to do our part in helping ourselves, our families and our communities. As we have done in the past, it takes a crisis to bring everybody together and pull in the same direction.
Vaccinations have historically been the best way of containment of infectious diseases and the available vaccines against COVID-19 have outperformed in efficacy of pretty much all the vaccines we have been using for years, and have successfully controlled or nearly eradicated common infectious diseases of the past.
However, negative publicity in social media has wreaked havoc with vaccine acceptance. Besides conspiracy theories and politics getting in the way, there are situations where vaccines may not be perfect. There are people who are immunocompromised where vaccine may produce minimal protection and there are others like children younger than 12 years old to whom vaccine is not available yet.
In all above conditions, wearing a mask to properly cover both nose and mouth tightly is our best choice. Whether fully vaccinated or not, masks help the wearer from spreading the virus to others and also prevents the wearer from catching the virus from others.
Masks are the most cost-effective and easiest of all choices in COVID-19 available to us. There is no reason to fight the mask. We should all embrace it until this crisis is over. Here, each one of us has means to control the spread. We have already seen how minimal flu spread last winter — a usual scourge in winter time.
To embrace the mask, we need to make the mask an accessory to our daily attire. Masks can be personalize with a name or relationship of the person you are trying to protect. The named person will be honored that family or relatives or neighbors are supporting their weakness and building a protective barrier around them.
Masks can be fun-colored — your favorite color, state color, national flag colors, rainbow colors, tie-dyed, etc. Masks can have smiles painted on them to show how happy you are to wear for yourself, family and community.
When schools open, teachers can have a contest where students can come up with innovative designs on masks for a prize. When students design their own masks, they will have more incentive to wear that design proudly. Younger students may go home and persuade reluctant parents and family members to embrace the mask also.
Masks are not a political statement. It is like a live-and-let-live deal for humanity.
Let us all be creative to make masks fun and learn to make them part of our new reality.
DR. ASHOK KHANNA is a pediatrics specialist in Ashland.