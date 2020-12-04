Dec. 5 cartoon
Donald "Donnie" E. Harris, 84, of Worthington, passed away December 3, 2020, at his residence. Funeral services will be private. Streaming of Mr. Harris' services will be available for viewing Saturday at 2 p.m.
Randy Smith, died of cancer at the age 66. Loving father, grandfather and great-grandfather. Memorial Open House to be held at the Ashland Castle 1600 Central Ave., Ashland, Ky. Friday,December 11, 6 to 9 p.m.
